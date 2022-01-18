Aleksandar Mitrovic’s Fulham stance clarified amid Premier League interest

Four Premier League clubs are keen on signing Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic but the Serbian doesn’t want to leave the Championship club this month, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 27-year-old has been in phenomenal goalscoring form in 2021/22 and with 27 goals in 24 games, is now just five short of breaking the single-season Championship record (31) set by Ivan Toney last term.

Mitrovic followed up a brace against Reading last week with a first-half hat-trick against Bristol City on Saturday and will no doubt be eyeing more goals against Birmingham City this evening.

As is to be expected, the Fulham striker’s form has led to speculation about his future with top-flight clubs now said to be keen on signing him this month.

That’s according to Konur, who has reported that four Premier League sides want to sign Mitrovic.

However, it is understood that the Serbia international does not want to leave Craven Cottage in January.

The forward, who has scored 80 goals in 156 appearances for the west London club, signed a new five-year deal in August that means he’s tied down until 2026.

The verdict

This update looks like fantastic news for Fulham, with Mitrovic said to be keen to remain at the club this month despite interest from the Premier League.

The 27-year-old is on course to smash the Championship goalscoring record and will be central to Marco Silva’s side’s hopes of securing promotion.

Given he does not want to leave, cashing in on him now would not make sense unless a frankly ridiculous offer was made and even then you’d question whether it was worth the risk.

The Serbian will undoubtedly be keen to prove the doubters wrong at Premier League level next season but it is looking increasingly likely that he’ll get the chance to do that with Fulham.