Aleksandar Mitrovic’s Fulham future becomes clearer following Dynamo Moscow and Roma transfer interest

New Fulham head coach Marco Silva has confirmed that Aleksandar Mitrovic is a key part of his plans for the 2021-22 season despite the Serb attracting transfer interest this summer.

The 26-year-old was thought to be a transfer target for Jose Mourinho’s new side AS Roma earlier on in the window, and whilst no bid has come from the Italian capital for Mitrovic’s services, one did come from further east in Europe.

Russian side Dynamo Moscow tabled a £16 million bid for the striker which was knocked back, and The Athletic reported at the same time in June that Mitrovic wants to depart the club regardless of whether or not Scott Parker remained or departed.

As we now know he left for Bournemouth, and that may have changed Mitrovic’s stance behind the scenes as Parker did not use him as a regular starter for much of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Mitrovic’s Championship record for the Cottagers stands at 38 goals in 57 games and Silva sees him as his main man going forward.

“I think for all our football club and for the fans Mitro is a key player for us,” Silva said, per West London Sport.

“Last season was not the best season for him, we know that and he knows that but we are here to support him and help him score important.

“I know his quality, I was really happy to work with him before I started. I tried to work with him twice before – he will be a key player for us.”

The Verdict

The chances of Mitrovic staying at Craven Cottage will have surely increased when Parker departed earlier this summer, and from the sounds that Silva is providing it does seem as though the Serbian forward will remain at the club.

Obviously last season did not go to plan for both the player and the club, and we know that Mitrovic can do it at the top level having scored 11 times for Fulham in the 2018-19 season, so if a Premier League or top flight club from abroad made a significant bid for him it would be no surprise.

More and more Championship teams are keeping their best players though when they get relegated – the likes of Emi Buendia, Max Aarons, Ismaila Sarr and David Brooks all starred in the second tier last season and Mitrovic could have a similar impact this coming campaign and it looks as though Silva has the utmost confidence in him getting his head down.