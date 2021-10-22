Aleksandar Mitrovic starts: The predicted Fulham XI to face Nottingham Forest on Sunday

Marco Silva will be a little concerned that Fulham have only picked up four points from their last quartet on the road when they arrive at in form Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Cottagers have been majestic at Craven Cottage this season but will want to erase the memory of their second half capitulation at Coventry City with a positive result at the City Ground. Forest have won their last four and are storming up the league table under Steve Cooper but the visit of the Cottagers is a tricky one for every Championship team this season.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is looking as formidable as ever this term and is comfortably top of the scoring charts with 13 goals. Ivan Toney’s record of 31 last season will be in the Serbian’s sights as he sets them onto Forest’s back three.

Tom Cairney made a goalscoring return to the midweek victory over Cardiff City but we are expecting Silva to name an unchanged side for the challenge of Forest.

Harrison Reed and Jean-Michael Seri have the ability to control the game from start to finish and along with the rest of the side they should provide a good test to judge Nottingham Forest on. Cooper has had a kind run at the beginning of his tenure and Fulham will be by far his toughest test yet, Mitrovic jumps off the page as the main threat but Neeskens Kebano and Bobby Decordova-Reid can also be deadly at this level.

The Cottagers will have a lot to contend with considering Brennan Johnson’s fine form of late and the width provided by Djed Spence and Max Lowe in what could be a very open entertaining game.