Aleksandar Mitrovic sends personal message as Fulham secure immediate Premier League return

Fulham’s star man Aleksandr Mitrovic has finally broken his social media silence following the club’s promotion back to the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

The Serbian won the Championship’s golden boot after netting 26 goals but had to wait until the very end of their clash with Brentford at Wembley to take part in the play-off campaign.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, he was clearly delighted with the result and how the season had panned out on the whole.

After edging past Cardiff City in the semi-finals, Fulham were the slight underdogs against a Brentford side who had beaten the Whites twice already and were prone to blowing teams away.

However, manager Scott Parker got his tactics spot on and managed to completely nullify that threat.

Joe Bryan, of all people, scored twice from left-back in extra-time to put the Whites 2-0 in front before Henrik Dalsgaard headed in a late consolation for The Bees.

Fulham will be hoping for more success in the top-flight this time around. They managed just one season in the top-tier after their last promotion in 2018, although Mitrovic still managed to show his class, netting ten times.

The verdict

One of the biggest perks of this Fulham promotion is undoubtedly that it will almost certainly result in Mitrovic remaining at Craven Cottage.

He is said to be very settled in West London but after a stunning season, how happy he would have been to keep playing in the Championship was a cause for concern around the club.

But there is no need to worry about that now. Scott Parker now has to focus on building a team that can get the very best out of the Serbian.