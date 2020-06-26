Aleksandar Mitrović makes Leeds United claim ahead of clash at Elland Road this weekend

Leeds United take on promotion rivals Fulham at Elland Road on Saturday, in a crucial six-pointer which could go a long way in deciding which team wins promotion automatically from the Championship.

Leeds are currently sat second in the Championship table, whilst Fulham are third, but seven points adrift of Marcelo Bielsa’s side heading into the match.

One player that Leeds will have to be wary of heading into the game is Aleksandar Mitrović, with the Fulham forward being in impressive form for much of this season.

The Serbian forward has 23 goals to his name in all competitions this term for the Cottagers, and will provide a stern test for the likes of Liam Cooper and Ben White.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, Mitrovic highlighted the importance of the game on Saturday, and insisted that his side are targeting a crucial three points.

“Yeah it’s a big game, but for us it’s like any other game, a game we will try to win. It’s a good opponent who are above us, and we want to close that gap.

“It is a big game but we’ll go into it and prepare like we would any other game. Every match for us this season has been big, especially now as we get closer to the end. It’s a big game and we’re going for three points.”

Mitrovic went on to state that Fulham can beat any team in the Championship on their day, and praised Leeds for the performances that they have shown this term under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

“I think we can beat any team in this league. They are in front of us, but we beat them the first time we played at home. That was a nice, good game, and we expect the same now.

“They’re a team who play with a lot of intensity, they have a lot of speed, and they’re a really good, physical team.

“I think it will be a nice challenge, a good game. The better team will win, and hopefully that will be us.”

The Verdict:

It’s going to be a fantastic game for the neutral.

Mitrovic has been a key player for Fulham as they target promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking under the management of Scott Parker.

Leeds have been the team to beat for much of this year’s campaign, and Fulham will have to be at their best to come away with anything from Elland Road.

It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for Mitrovic, especially if the Cottagers aren’t to win promotion from the Championship this term.