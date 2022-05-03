Aleksandar Mitrovic makes admission after breaking record in Fulham victory

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic admitted the 7-0 win over Luton Town was a ‘perfect’ evening for him as he broke Guy Whittingham’s record for goals in the second tier in one season.

The Serbian striker hit his 42nd and 43rd goals of the campaign, the second which broke the record that had stood since the 1992/93 season.

More importantly, the Cottagers clinched the title in front of their home fans with the emphatic victory, and Mitrovic told West London Sport that it was the ideal evening.

“I always try to say I don’t think about the record, but everybody spoke about the record and today it happened and its very special. We really wanted a big win in front of the crowd. To break the record is perfect.”

Marco Silva’s men put in a pretty complete performance to secure the title, whilst Mitrovic has one more game to add to his total for the season as the Cottagers travel to take on Sheffield United, with the Blades needing the points to secure a play-off spot.

The verdict

This really was the perfect night for Fulham as they put in a truly outstanding team performance, tearing apart a Luton side that are competing for promotion.

For all the home fans, there was a hope that Mitrovic would get on the scoresheet and he took his first well with a well-taken finish before going on to break the record.

So, it capped off what had been a memorable year and all connected to Fulham will be excited about their return to the Premier League.

