Aleksandar Mitrovic has his say on Fulham’s season ambitions

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic says promotion remains the main “target” for the west London club.

The Serbian has been the Cottagers’ best player this term, finding the net 23 times in the Championship, putting him top of the goalscoring charts.

He has played 34 of Fulham’s 37 league games this term, and has establised himself as a key player for the team.

Speaking to the Metro, Mitrovic revealed that the squad are focused on trying to achieve promotion with nine games of the season remaining.

“Of course, this is our target. We signed good players to push for automatic promotion and we are almost there [the top two]. It’s going to be tough but we will do our best,” he said.

Fulham currently sit in 3rd place in the league table, six points off West Bromwich Albion in the final automatic promotion spot.

After the side’s relegation from the Premier League last season, it was expected Fulham would bounce back at the first time of asking, but that has proved to be more difficult than imagined this term.

Inconsistency at times has cost the Cottagers’ valuable points. The most recent example of that was a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Barnsley at Craven Cottage in mid-February.

Mitrovic added that it bottom sides giving those at the top a run for their money shows the strength of the division.

“Just like you fight for promotion, they fight to stay up — they will not give you easy points. Yes, we’ve dropped points but so has everyone else,” he said.

“There are so many games in the Championship, you get tired. You have good days, there can be a bad day.”

The Verdict

Fulham fans will be more motivated than ever to see the team achieve success this season, as it could also be the difference between key players like Mitrovic staying on at the club.

Although he recently signed a new five-year contract last summer, the Serbian may not be willing to play another season in the second tier.

According to WhoScored, the Serbian has contributed directly towards 44% of Fulham’s goals this term.