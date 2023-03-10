Alejandro Faurlin sends message to QPR supporters after making his Loftus Road return

Alejandro Faurlin has taken to Twitter to thank Queens Park Rangers’ fans who attended a Q&A session that he held last night.

Faurlin returned to Loftus Road to take part in this event and is set to be inducted into the Forever R’s Club during tomorrow’s showdown with Watford.

During his time with the R’s, Faurlin experienced a rollercoaster of emotions.

As well as achieving two promotions as a QPR player, the 36-year-old also missed a considerable chunk of action due to a series of knee injuries.

In his second season with the club, Faurlin helped the R’s win the Championship title by providing six direct goal contributions in 40 league appearances.

Faurlin played a significantly smaller role in QPR’s promotion-winning 2013/14 campaign as he missed the play-off final with Derby County as a result of an issue with his knee.

After leaving the club in 2016, Faurlin went on to feature for Getafe, Cruz Azul, Mallorca, Marbella and Instituto de Cordoba before opting to retire from football last year.

Following his Q&A session last night, Faurlin opted to reflect on his return to QPR on Twitter.

The Argentine posted: “What a great night.

“Thanks a lot for spending time with me, hope you enjoyed as much as I did.

“Pure love for everyone at @QPR, I’m really grateful and privileged to still being part of this club.”

What a great night💫thanks a lot for spending time with me, hope you enjoyed as mucha as I did.

Pure love for everyone at @QPR im really grateful and privileged to still being part of this club 💙 https://t.co/8pbreOuL5e — Alejandro Faurlin (@alefaurlin) March 10, 2023

The Verdict

Faurlin developed a rapport for QPR’s fans during his time at the club and thus it is hardly a surprise that he still holds the Championship side in high regard.

As well as scoring five goals for the R’s in his career, Faurlin also chipped in with 19 assists in the 163 games that he participated in.

The former QPR man will be hoping that his current side will be able to overcome their woeful run of form in the Championship during the closing stages of the season.

The R’s have lost their last five league games and have not won a match at this level since December.

Set to take on a Watford outfit tomorrow who opted to sack Slaven Bilic earlier this week in order to hand over the reins to Chris Wilder, QPR will need to step up their performance levels in order to have a chance of securing a positive result in this fixture.

Quiz: Are these 20 QPR facts real or fake?