Alejandro Faurlin sends message to QPR after big personal announcement

Alejandro Faurlin has promised to visit QPR soon after he recently announced his retirement.

The talented Argentine midfielder from Rosario was a firm fan favourite with the hoops even though his career was blighted by injury.

Many QPR fans view Faurlin as a legend for the impact he made at the club in his seven years there.

Faurlin joined QPR in 2009 when he signed from Palermo which was rumoured to be a club record fee of £3.5m at the time. That’s a huge outlay for a team in the Championship but a clear indication of how highly they rated the playmaker.

Faurlin also reportedly turned down the chance to sign for Inter Milan, citing possible lack of opportunities in the first team, as well as turning down clubs in Spain, Italy and Greece to sign for Neil Warnock’s QPR.

He made a big impact in his first season as he won player of the year and took to the Premier League following their promotion with ease. However, an ACL injury against MK Dons in the FA Cup was the start of a frustrating few years for the player.

Faurlin still featured for QPR but was never able to hit the form he did in the first 18 months. Despite that, the Argentine his highly regarded by many QPR supporters and the club, so much so he responded to QPR’s retirement well wishes, saying: “MUCHAS GRACIAS , would be coming to visit you guys often, west London got a bit of my heart.”

MUCHAS GRACIAS ,would be coming to visit you guys often,west London got a bit of my heart💙 https://t.co/dvzORyHHIg — Alejandro Faurlin (@alefaurlin) February 20, 2022

The Verdict

It’s a response that will spark a lot of excitement from QPR fans as the love they have for their former midfielder has not dissipated over the years.

Faurlin was an astute signing back then and signalled a statement of intent from the owners at the time, as well as Neil Warnock.

Despite the injuries, QPR fans will not have forgotten the impact Faurlin had and will most certainly welcome him back with open arms.