QPR favourite Alejandro Faurlin has revealed he has "so much love" for former Hoops boss Neil Warnock after the pair linked up recently.

Warnock enjoyed a fruitful spell at Loftus Road but is now in charge of the R's Championship relegation rivals Huddersfield Town.

Who is Alejandro Faurlin?

Faurlin spent seven years in W12 - having first arrived from Argentinian side Instituto AC in 2009 and amassing 163 appearances in total for the west Londoners.

When fit, the midfielder was a central figure in the R's side and helped them win promotion to the Premier League and the Championship title in the 2010/11 campaign.

That season and team, which included the likes of Faurlin, Adel Taarabt, Shaun Derry, and Jamie Mackie, and was led by Warnock, is fondly remembered among the Loftus Road faithful.

As is the Argentine midfielder, who was inducted into The Forever R's in W12 earlier this season.

Alejandro Faurlin's message for Neil Warnock

It seems Faurlin is doing the rounds in the UK as he linked up with Warnock recently and revealed his love for his former gaffer on Twitter afterward.

Hoops fans will likely love seeing the pair back together despite the fact the experienced coach is in charge of a relegation rival at the moment.

A new dawn at QPR?

Plenty of supporters will look at the photo of Faurlin and Warnock and be left pining for the good old days at Loftus Road.

It looks as though the R's are going to avoid relegation this term, though their safety is not secure, but Gareth Ainsworth still has a lot of work to do to convince supporters he's the right man for the job.

The head coach will surely get a chance to shape his squad in the summer but he's yet to win the fans around.