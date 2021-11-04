Alejandro Faurlin reacts to QPR flashpoint in win over Cardiff City

QPR picked up an important three points last night thanks to a goal from Andre Gray to give the Hoops a 1-0 win over Cardiff.

It was an impressive finish from the on-loan forward, with the ball being fizzed into his feet thanks a superb pass from Andre Dozzell and the attacker then duly placed it into the bottom corner.

It was enough to give the side the three points on the night – and now former QPR hero Alejandro Faurlin has taken to Twitter to react to his old side’s goal during the game.

The player – who still plays football at the age of 35 – took to his Twitter to praise the goal, responding to it simply with the world ‘Calidad.’

Roughly translated, it means ‘quality’ in English – and that’s exactly what the strike was.

Faurlin played over 100 times for QPR during his stint there and is still clearly fond of the Championship side, taking time to keep an eye out for the Hoops and tweet about them.

He’ll be delighted then to see his former charges picking up more and more points and looking like genuine play-off contenders once again in the second tier.

If the side can continue to put results together and perform impressively as they have done so far this season, then there is no reason why Faurlin – and the club – will not be celebrating securing a play-off place when the campaign comes to an end.

The Verdict

QPR did well to get back to winning ways last night and it has now carried them to fifth place in the league table. If they can put a good run together now – starting with their next game against Blackpool – then they will definitely be in with a shout of a play-off spot.

Andre Gray is proving to be a shrewd addition on a short-term loan for them too. If he can keep finding the back of the net, then it could be all they need to keep challenging at the top.