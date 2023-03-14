Alejandro Faurlin pens message to supporters after emotional QPR return

QPR legend Alejandro Faurlin has penned an emotional message to fans of the west London club after his Loftus Road return.

The Argentinian midfielder spent seven years with the R’s – making 163 appearances in total and twice helping them win promotion from the Championship.

Were it not for the injuries that hampered Faurlin during his time in W12, his contributions would surely have been greater still and he remains a firm fan favourite.

The 36-year-old visited the R’s training ground last week and returned to Loftus Road on Saturday.

Faurlin was introduced to supporters at halftime in the 1-0 victory over Watford, the first victory of Gareth Ainsworth’s tenure and the first in 84 days for the Championship club.

He has taken to Twitter to reflect on his emotional return to the west London club.

What a great day all around,extremely proud and grateful to be part of this especial club💙 happy that gazz and the boys got that vert needed win wrapped up perfectly 👌💫🔝💙 https://t.co/K6G4TOIhwW — Alejandro Faurlin (@alefaurlin) March 13, 2023

Saturday’s victory lifted the R’s 10 points above the relegation zone with 10 games left to play.

That gap should be enough to secure their Championship status for another season but Ainsworth and co. will be determined to add to their points tally against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road this evening.

The Verdict

The love between Faurlin and the R’s support was clear to see at Loftus Road on Saturday and as this message shows, the club clearly holds a special place in his heart.

He was a fantastic servant to the club and a phenomenal midfielder, who could have reached higher heights in football were injuries more kind to him.

Ainsworth could use a player like prime Faurlin at the moment, that is for sure.

That his return coincided with a first win in 84 days will only make supporters love him even more.