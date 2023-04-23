Former Queens Park Rangers favourite Ale Faurlin shared his delight as the side took a huge step towards safety with a win at league leaders Burnley.

Safety now in sight

The shock win saw Gareth Ainsworth’s side move up to 18th in the table, and they’re now four points clear of the relegation zone with two fixtures to play, which are away to Stoke City and at home to Bristol City.

The R’s need one win to mathematically guarantee safety, but the reality is that they may already have enough points now, although Ainsworth will be desperate for the win to come at Stoke, to avoid a potentially nervy final day.

Goals from Sam Field and Chris Martin sealed the points at Turf Moor, and whilst Vincent Kompany’s men did have chances, which is what you’d expect for an already promoted side, QPR stood firm.

Martin’s late winner saw wild scenes in the away end, and there were more celebrations at the full time whistle.

And, taking to Twitter, popular former midfielder Faurlin showed that he still keeps an eye out for the R’s results, as he sent a passionate message following the win.

“Yessss. Massive three points.”

The Argentinian made over 150 appearances for the Londoners and will be fondly remembered for his starring role as Neil Warnock’s side won the Championship title in 2011.

Faurlin will no doubt be watching on next week as Ainsworth’s men look to secure their place in the league with a win at the Bet365 Stadium.

QPR have breathing space in relegation fight

That was a massive, and unexpected, win for QPR, and it means they are in a fantastic position to stay up, as Reading will need four points just to equal them, with two games to go. So, every R’s fan across the world would have breathed a huge sigh of relief when that final whistle went yesterday.

Of course, they are not safe, and Ainsworth will be reminding his players that they still have work to do this season, but the finishing line is in sight, and the group deserve so much credit for having the mentality and determination to get the win yesterday.

Now, Faurlin and all the other QPR fans who will be watching on, will be hoping for another big win against Stoke, or, if not, that Millwall and Wigan can do them favours.