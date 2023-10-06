Highlights Southampton will be aiming for a third consecutive win as they face Rotherham, with the recent back-to-back victories boosting their form.

The predicted starting XI for Southampton includes consistent performers like goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and right-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

While there may be some rotation in the midfield, key contributors like Flynn Downes and Adam Armstrong are expected to maintain their starting positions.

After a poor recent run of form, Southampton will be delighted to have made it it back to back victories over Middlesbrough and Stoke in their last two.

Indeed, matches have come thick and fast in the Championship so far this week, and so far it has paid off for the Saints.

It's Rotherham up next for Russell Martins' side, though, making it three matches in the space of seven days for the Saints.

Can they make it three wins from three heading into the international break? They will certainly hope so.

With that said, below, we've taken a look and predicted the starting XI we think Saints' boss Martin could select for the clash.

Southampton predicted XI to face Rotherham United.

GK: Gavin Bazunu

The young goalkeeper has been the club's number one all season so far and there is absolutely no reason for Martin to change that heading into the Rotherham clash on Saturday.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

Like Bazunu, an obvious prediction to make the starting XI given that Walker-Peters has featured in all 10 of Southampton's league matches so far this season.

CB: Jan Bednarek

Bednarek hasn't played every game this season but generally the Polish defender has been first choice at the back for Russell Martin - something we see continuing this weekend.

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Harwood-Bellis has started every league game for the club since coming into the side. Would be a surprise were he to be dropped heading into the international break.

LB: Ryan Manning

Manning's selection at left-back in this predicted XI means we think Martin will go with the same backline and goalkeeper as he has done for the last two. If it isn't broken, don't fix it.

CM: Flynn Downes

After Russell Martin labelled his performance 'monstrous', in a good way, in midweek, it seems very unlikely the Saints boss would choose to take Downes out of the starting XI.

CM: Will Smallbone

Another player set to keep their place in their starting XI, we predict, is Will Smallbone. After back to back wins, Martin won't want to change up the midfield too much.

CM: Joe Aribo

Having said that, though, we do think there will be some changes, with Russell Martin hinting earlier this week there could be rotation with three games in seven days. As such, in comes Joe Aribo for Armstrong in our XI.

RW: Adam Armstrong

With seven goals to his name already this season, Adam Armstrong is proving he has not forgotten where the back of the net is at Championship level when away in the Premier League. One of the first names on the teamsheet for Russell Martin at the moment, surely.

LW: Kamaldeen Sulemana

On the left wing, we predict keeping his place, is Kamaldeen Sulemana. Grabbed two assists against Leeds recently and will hopefully start to rack up the goals and assists from a Saints perspective.

ST: Che Adams

With Carlos Alcaraz goalless so far this season and having started the last two, with three games in a week, Russell Martin could perhaps opt to mix things up by bringing Che Adams back into the side.