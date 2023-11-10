Highlights Key takeaways:

Southampton and West Bromwich Albion are both in great form and are in close proximity in the Championship table.

Southampton's lineup is expected to feature consistent performers like Bazunu, Walker-Peters, and Armstrong.

Players like Charles, Bree, and Smallbone have an opportunity to impress and potentially secure their place in the starting lineup.

Two in-form sides collide on the South Coast when Southampton host West Bromwich Albion at the St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Saints’ last-gasp winner at Millwall last weekend secured back-to-back victories in the second-tier, pushing them into fourth place with 27 points collected from 15 league games.

Russell Martin’s outfit are unbeaten in their last seven league outings and finally appear to be settling into life back in the Championship as they chase an immediate return to the Premier League.

Their opponents West Brom are in a similar rich vein of form, with a solitary point and place separating the two clubs ahead of the meeting.

The Baggies registered a fifth win in seven domestic matches after defeating Hull City 3-1 at The Hawthorns last weekend, with this game set to be one of Southampton’s toughest tests of the season so far.

Here at Football League World, we predict how Southampton will line up on the South Coast.

GK: Gavin Bazunu

Starting off between the posts is Republic of Ireland international Bazunu, who has completed every minute of league action so far this campaign.

After earning an important clean sheet at The Den, the 21-year-old should retain his place.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

Walker-Peters is another player to have started every Championship game so far this term and has been a key component in both boxes to their uptake in form.

The 26-year-old scored his first goal of the season recently at Preston and will look to be another source of quality in the final third with his advanced runs.

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Starting off the central defensive partnership is Harwood-Bellis, who is beginning to showcase the qualities he demonstrated in his promotion-winning campaign at Burnley.

The Manchester City loanee has been a first-team mainstay upon arriving and should continue to be part of the backline that kept Millwall at bay.

CB: Shea Charles

With Jan Bednarek picking up his fifth caution of the season at Millwall, a start may be on the cards for the versatile Charles, with the former Manchester City man capable of playing on the left side of central defence over loanee Mason Holgate.

With limited minutes registered in the last few weeks, Charles has a golden opportunity to give the Saints boss a selection headache after the international break with an impressive performance.

LB: James Bree

A signing under former Saints boss Nathan Jones, Bree has had limited opportunities in a red and white shirt but has occupied the left-back role in their last three fixtures ahead of Ryan Manning.

Bree adds a host of second-tier experience to the defence and could retain his place again after contributing to two victories since entering the fold.

CM: Stuart Armstrong

Moving into central midfield is Stuart Armstrong, with the Saints’ rise in form coinciding with Martin reinstating the Scottish international into the starting set up.

His impressive retention of the ball and ability to keep the midfield ticking along makes him a valuable asset to the side, and he should keep his spot this weekend.

CM: Flynn Downes

Next up is Downes, who appears to have cemented his place in the Saints’ midfield since arriving from West Ham on loan.

The 24-year-old has been crucial to the team in his role as a defensive midfielder, registering a 95% passing success rate which is a crucial aspect in Martins’ system.

After starting his last eight consecutive league games, Downes is expected to make it nine.

CM: Will Smallbone

Rounding off the midfield is Smallbone, who returns to the second-tier with Southampton after a successful loan stint last term with Stoke City.

After completing 1,062 minutes of league action so far this season, Smallbone should keep his place in the side after starting every game he has been available for this campaign.

LW: Ryan Fraser

The second change to the XI sees Fraser replace Alcaraz, with the Scotsman scoring a 93rd minute winner to seal another three points on the road at Millwall.

Fraser notched his second injury-time strike of the season after his heroics back in October at Hull City and could be rewarded with a start after such a significant contribution off the bench.

RW: Kamaldeen Sulemana

The only change to the XI sees Sulemana switch to the right flank, with the Ghanian international Southampton’s brightest attacking spark at Millwall before the introduction of Frazer.

Sulemana can use his electric pace and dynamic movement to cause West Brom’s defence a host of problems and should be considered for another start as Carlos Alcaraz remains ineffective with his current performances.

ST: Adam Armstrong

Leading the Southampton line is expected to be Adam Armstrong, who appears to have rediscovered his goalscoring touch since dropping back down to the Championship.

Armstrong added his eighth goal of the campaign in their last home victory over Birmingham City and will have to provide a clinical edge once again against a West Brom backline who have notched three clean sheets from their last four matches.