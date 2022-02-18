Albie Morgan reveals what it’s like to play for Charlton Athletic in message that Addicks supporters will like

Albie Morgan is one of the more recent success stories from the Charlton Athletic youth setup and earned his first opportunities for the senior team in 2018/19.

The 22-year-old will be expected to achieve a century of appearances for the Addicks by the end of the season, currently sat on 93, and is a key part of a very competitive central midfield contingent at The Valley.

Playing under former goalscoring midfielders Lee Bowyer and Johnnie Jackson will have been a positive learning experience for Morgan as he continues his development in the latter’s squad.

Morgan remained humble and grateful for his opportunities when he spoke to the club’s media team.

He said: “The feeling never changes, I still appreciate being a Charlton player so much, from when I was a kid to now.

“Stepping out at The Valley, of course is amazing every week, every opportunity I get I try to grab and hopefully I can keep playing games and enjoy my football.

“Work hard, you get your rewards, there’s a lot people who have made their debuts, some are here now or have moved on, if you get your head down, work hard, stay focused, you’ll get your chance.

“There’s a pathway here.”

Morgan will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Chris Solly, Scott Wagstaff and Jordan Cousins in managing more than 100 appearances for the club after graduating to the first team since the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Verdict

Up against the likes of George Dobson, Alex Gilbey, Elliot Lee and Scott Fraser for a spot in Charlton’s midfield, Morgan has more than held his own this season and will be hoping to kick on under Jackson next season.

The 22-year-old scored his first home league goal for the club in a recent victory over Fleetwood Town and can have a significant impact on games at League One level.

With Charlie Barker, Deji Elerewe, Daniel Kanu and Aaron Henry beginning to emerge from the academy in the last year or so, Morgan will be acting as a role model for what can be achieved and the pathway that is in place for younger players to break into the first team.

Thomas Sandgaard has been vocal about his intent to take the club’s academy to category one status and to ensure the youth setup remains a key part of the Addicks’ identity moving forward.