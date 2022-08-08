Albie Morgan reveals the two things Charlton Athletic now have after Derby County win

Charlton claimed a solid three points off Derby at the weekend and after sealing those three points, Albie Morgan told the club’s official website that his side have ‘belief’ and ‘togetherness’ this campaign.

Last season, the club struggled to really get going in League One and despite being one of the favourites for a promotion pushed, dropped down the table. It led to the sacking of Nigel Adkins, before Johnnie Jackson came in to take them up the division.

He sealed a midtable spot for the Addicks but the club then decided to part ways with their former player too. The club have now brought in Ben Garner to lead the team, with the manager having recently led Swindon to the League Two play-offs on a shoestring budget.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Charlton Athletic played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 What was the score when Charlton last played at Wembley Stadium? 4-1 (Charlton win) 3-0 (Charlton win) 1-2 (Sunderland win) 2-1 (Charlton win)

So far, the boss has done will in the job. His team are unbeaten in the third tier so far and have four points to their name after the Derby win.

Speaking after the result now, Albie Morgan has revealed that the club this season have some ‘belief’ and ‘togetherness’ as a squad – something the team has been lacking in recent seasons, as they try to get a promotion back into the Championship.

Morgan has played for Charlton for five seasons now, so would know all about the ups and downs of the Addicks. Now, he feels that the club are ready to push on and have some real ability in their squad.

Speaking to the club’s official website about it, Morgan said: “I hold my hands up for the first half, it was obviously nowhere near good enough. I don’t need people to tell me that, I know in myself that was way off where I want to be and where we want to be as a team.

“In the second half we proved what we are as a team. There is a real difference compared to the last few years – there is a real belief about this team and a real togetherness. That showed in the second half when we came together. It was not the prettiest but to come out with three points, something that maybe we didn’t deserve, shows the belief we have and the real desire to get the three points.”

The Verdict

Ben Garner’s side have so far produced the goods when it comes to getting goals and points so far this season. It’s early doors in the League One campaign but a win over Derby is a superb result, whether it is two games in or 32 games in.

With the club still unbeaten in the league too, they’ll be hoping to keep that going in their next game. It shows that the side are more solid and that they are clearly enjoying playing under their new manager to play so well and to pick up the points and the results.

Having been a Charlton player for five seasons, if anyone knows the team it is Albie Morgan. He’s seen plenty of managers and plenty of teams, so to say that the current side have real belief and and togetherness will be music to the ears of the Addicks fans for the campaign.

If he and the rest of his club can keep the results and performances up, then Ben Garner could lead another team into the play-offs this League One season.