Gareth Ainsworth will be striving for a productive summer at the helm at QPR as the West London club aim to ensure that last season's fall from the top-end of the Championship will not happen again.

Following Mick Beale's departure for Rangers, Neil Critchley was unable to progress the Rs and subsequently, Ainsworth was tasked with steering the ship in late February.

With there set to be a fair bit of change from a playing staff perspective this summer, one player who will remain a QPR player through this period of transfer activity is experienced winger Albert Adomah.

The 35-year-old penned down a two-year deal at Loftus Road in the summer of 2022, meaning that he still has another year left with the Championship outfit.

Whilst we wait for the transfer window to get underway, here, we take a look at Adomah and how much he is estimated to be earning at Loftus Road.

Note: All figures displayed here are an estimate taken from Capology!

How much is QPR winger Albert Adomah earning at QPR?

As per Capology, the 35-year-old is estimated to be the club's fourth highest-earner, with his estimated weekly wage standing at £12,500, making his annual wage £650,000.

It is thought that fellow experienced head Stefan Johanson is the club's highest-earner, with the Norwegian midfielder's estimated weekly wage standing at £18,269, which is over £3,000 higher than next on the list, Taylor Richards, whose loan deal from Brighton was made permanent in recent weeks.

Interestingly, Adomah's estimated weekly wage is £5,000 higher than the club's average weekly wage, with the weekly payroll being just shy of £200,000, whilst the annual payroll is a little higher than £10 million.

What part can experienced QPR winger Albert Adomah play next season?

It will be interesting to see how Ainsworth approaches the summer transfer window, and subsequently, what his plan is for next season at the helm of the West London club.

The 35-year-old brings pace and trickery to the wing areas whilst he can also pose problems in the final third, although the Rs have several creative threats whose development may be prioritised next season.

There will be chances for the winger next season and you would back him to take those opportunities when they are presented to him but it is hard to imagine that he was accumulate more Championship minute next time around as he managed last season.