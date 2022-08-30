Albert Adomah starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Hull tonight

Queens Park Rangers pulled off a very impressive 3-2 win at Watford at the weekend and will be confident of going two from two when they host Hull City this evening.

It has been an up and down start to Mick Beale’s tenure at Loftus Road, with the R’s arguably not boasting an improved squad from the one that competed for a play-off spot under Mark Warburton last season.

The West Londoners are lacking depth in certain areas and could be set for a busy deadline day, with two domestic loan slots, of which you are allowed five in a matchday squad, still available to them.

Tyler Roberts will return to the squad after missing out at Vicarage Road, with Jake Clarke-Salter, Luke Amos and Taylor Richards still sidelined.

Here, we are predicting one change from the side that took all three points on their travels last time out…

Albert Adomah replaces Andre Dozzell on the right flank after scoring at Watford.

Adomah has been rotated in and out of the side so far this season, and could be someone that Beale turns to with the quick turnaround, also a more conventional fit in the position.

Dozzell has slotted in on the right quite well, and he is a good player to have in there with Ilias Chair floating all over the place and Ethan Laird bombing on from right back, however with QPR looking to impose themselves against an in-form Tigers side, Adomah is a more attacking selection.

It will be interesting to see how Jimmy Dunne and Rob Dickie handle Oscar Estupinan, with the Colombian comfortably leading the race for the golden boot as things stand.