Albert Adomah sends passionate message to QPR supporters

Queens Park Rangers ended what was a positive Championship season with four wins in their last five games of the campaign.

The R’s looked to be in a bit of bother in around December time, failing to pick up a win in nine Championship outings.

But 2021 was good for Mark Warburton’s side, who won 15 of their 24 league games since the turn of the year.

On Saturday, they ended the season on a positive note, defeating Luton Town 3-1 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The big 22-question QPR end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 22 Who did QPR face in their first league game of the 2020/21 season? Middlesbrough Coventry City Derby County Nottingham Forest

Charlie Austin’s goal put QPR 1-0 up on 20 minutes, and despite Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall finding an equaliser for Luton before half-time, Stefan Johansen put the hosts back in front on 60 minutes.

In stoppage time, Chris Willock rolled the ball across goal for Albert Adomah to score the simplest of tap-ins, with the winger scoring only his second goal of the season.

That goal was Adomah’s first on home soil since joining QPR in the summer, and it clearly meant a lot to him with every player running up the pitch to celebrate with him – including goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Adomah will look to pick up from where he left off next season, and the experienced wide-man has sent a passionate message to fans on Twitter.

Thank you All. I am living the Dream!!🔵⚪️🕺🏿⚪️🔵

I can’t wait to play in front of All the super hoopssss supportersss in the stadium.. https://t.co/YhtV54oU9Q — Albert Adomah (@uncs37) May 11, 2021

The Verdict

Adomah is a proper character who has a great love for QPR and their supporters.

This year will have been tough for him, as well as every player, as the atmosphere at a sold-out Loftus Road can be intimidating at times.

After finishing ninth this season, Warburton will be urging his team to build and go one further next season after a positive campaign this time around.