Albert Adomah reveals personal ambitions at QPR

Queens Park Rangers are in an excellent position to kick on for automatic promotion this term and they could rise as high as third place when they take on Swansea City this evening.

Mark Warburton and the squad have been able to build a tremendous platform to kick on from in the second half of the season with many believing that automatic promotion is not out of the question.

Albert Adomah has broken into the regular first team picture in the last few months and has made the right wing back berth his own in Warburton’s three at the back system.

The 34-year-old reiterated his confidence in what Rangers can achieve this season when he spoke to West London Sport.

He said: “I do believe that we can get promotion with the players that we have here, they’re young but we still have a mixture of experienced players and I believe that we can do it this season.

“Especially now when you look at the top end of the table it’s there to be taken, I know we’re in a play-off spot, but I believe we can push further up, and for me, if we get promotion and I play more than three games in the Premiership with my boyhood club, that would be the icing on the cake.”

It is set for an enthralling race for second place in the Championship given Bournemouth’s stuttering in the last couple of months, QPR are right in the mix and with Ilias Chair and Seny Dieng away at the Africa Cup of Nations, it is crucial that they stay in the hunt.

The Verdict

It is inspiring to hear the hunger that Adomah clearly still has, at 34, to build on the two Premier League appearances he managed for Middlesbrough in August 2016.

Moses Odubajo was the first choice right wing back, and he has turned out to be an excellent piece of business at that, but now returned from injury Adomah is still starting regularly for QPR and keeping him out of the team.

The emergence and rise to prominence of players like Chris Willock and Rob Dickie has been refreshing to see at QPR this season, with the club seemingly on a downward trajectory following relegation from the Premier League until towards the midway point of the 2020/21 campaign.