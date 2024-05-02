Albert Adomah has penned an emotional farewell message to QPR ahead of his final game for the club this weekend.

Adomah joined the Hoops in 2020, signing for his boyhood club after departing Nottingham Forest.

His appearance in the team’s 4-0 win over Leeds United last Friday helped secure the club’s place in the Championship for another year.

It also saw the 36-year-old break the record for total number of Championship appearances at 525.

However, this weekend’s clash with Coventry City will be his last for the club, as he is set to depart in the summer when his contract expires.

Adomah issues heartfelt QPR message

Adomah issued a message to supporters ahead of his final game on Saturday, with the winger claiming he couldn’t have ended his time at the club in a better way.

He thanked Mark Warburton, who helped bring him to the club, and admitted he is looking forward to returning to Loftus Road as a fan in the near future to cheer on the team from the crowd.

“It's been unbelievable, amazing - I get chills when I think about the four seasons I've enjoyed here,” said Adomah, via the QPR club website.

"To end it in the way I have done [breaking the Championship record for appearances] is incredible.

“It's a milestone I've been waiting to break and to be given the opportunity to do so by the gaffer [Martí Cifuentes] last Friday, in my final home game and in front of the mighty Super Hoops supporters - thank you.

“Words can't describe it.

"There are a lot of people I have to thank - not least Mark Warburton for giving me the chance to play for the club I love, all of the other subsequent managers I've played under, and of course the supporters.

"Hopefully I can play for one final time in front of you guys up at Coventry but, if not, I just want to say thank you for all of the love and support you've given me.

“It's been a joy and I can't wait to come back and cheer the team on with you guys one day."

Albert Adomah's career plans

Albert Adomah - QPR league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 34 (7) 2 (5) 2021-22 33 (22) 2 (3) 2022-23 38 (12) 2 (0) 2023-24 15 (2) 0

Adomah is still looking to continue his playing career for at least one more year, but he will do so away from QPR.

The 36-year-old revealed his dream of playing to the same age as his shirt number, 37, indicating he will be searching for a new club near his home in the Midlands for next season.

Adomah has made 15 appearances in the Championship so far this season, starting twice (all stats from Fbref).

QPR’s final game of the season comes on 4 May in a 12.30pm kick-off at the CBS Arena.

Adomah has been a great presence for QPR

Adomah hasn’t been as impactful this season, but he enjoyed a successful first three seasons at the club in the final years of his career.

He contributed six goals and eight assists, helping the team finish ninth, 11th and 20th in the table.

While his best days are now behind him, he has still proven himself as a worthwhile addition to the club over the years.

Playing for his boyhood club at all also must have been quite enjoyable, so it is pleasant to see such an amicable exit from Loftus Road.