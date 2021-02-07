Albert Adomah at QPR: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Albert Adomah has endured a mixed spell with QPR, since signing for the Hoops permanently back in October 2020.

The winger had previously been on the books with fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest, but failed to make a single appearance for the Reds in the 2020/21 campaign, which saw him move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

It’s been a frustrating league campaign to date for QPR so far though, with Mark Warburton’s side currently sat 16th in the second-tier standings after 27 matches this term.

Adomah will be hoping that he can put together a positive run of performances heading into the final 19 matches this season, as they look to pull themselves clear of the relegation-threatened teams around them in the Championship table.

We take a look at how Adomah’s spell with QPR has gone so far and what the future holds for the 33-year-old.

How’s it gone so far?

Adomah has made 20 appearances for QPR, all of which have come in their league campaign in the Championship under the management of Mark Warburton.

The winger has scored just once in his time with the club so far this season, which came in a 2-1 win over London rivals in January at Vicarage Road.

He has also been on hand to provide two assists for his QPR team-mates, which came against Cardiff City and Luton Town earlier in this year’s campaign.

But the winger has found game time hard to come by in recent weeks, with Adomah being used as a late substitute in QPR’s last three matches in all competitions.

What issues does he face?

The main issue that Adomah faces at this moment in time is competition for his place in the starting XI, with Mark Warburton having some strong options available to him in the same position.

The 33-year-old has had to make do with a place on the substitutes bench in QPR’s last three matches, where he has come on for a combined total of 23 minutes, which will be frustrating.

Adomah’s last start came against Stoke City back in December, in a goalless draw between the two teams.

Adomah will know that he simply has to make a good impression in the brief game time he’s currently finding in the QPR team, otherwise he’ll continue to be frozen out of the starting XI for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

What’s next?

Up next for QPR is a trip up to Yorkshire, as they prepare to take on Rotherham United, who have shown much-needed improvement in their results recently, so it’ll be a tough test for Mark Warburton’s side.

With a week break between their last match and the match against the Millers, it seems unlikely that Adomah will start against the Millers, especially after QPR won their last game against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

He signed for the club on a two-year-deal though, so there is plenty of time for the winger to make a good impression on Mark Warburton and his coaching staff, as he looks to stake a claim for a starting spot in the future.