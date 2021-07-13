Alassane Ndao to Nottingham Forest: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Nottingham Forest are still yet to make their first move in the transfer window amid a host of changes taking place off the pitch.

The appointment of a new CEO is on its way as Dane Murphy jets in from Barnsley, with Chris Brass and George Syrianos also forming a newly-assembled recruitment team.

Plenty of links have emerged, though, with the latest rumours seeing Alassane Ndao being linked with a move to the City Ground.

The Karagümrük winger is on Forest’s radar, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, and talks are said to have begun between the two clubs regarding a potential deal.

Is it a good potential move?

The arrival of Ndao would represent an exciting addition for Forest for more than one reason.

The winger scored an impressive 11 goals in 38 Turkish Super Lig appearances last season, chipping in with nine assists.

The 24-year-old is obviously unproven in England, but he’s caught the eye in the Turkish top-flight, and targeting a younger, exciting, attacking player from the continent hints at a change in recruitment strategy.

Would he start?

Chris Hughton will be keen to bolster his attacking options this summer after watching his side struggle for goals last season, netting only 37 times in 46 Championship fixtures.

With Sammy Ameobi being let go at the end of his contract, and Luke Freeman and Anthony Knockaert both back at their parent clubs following loan spells, there is undoubtedly scope to bring in another winger or two.

Joe Lolley, Alex Mighten and Brennan Johnson are Forest’s only real out-and-out wide options at the moment, making Ndao a potentially much-needed signing.

What does he offer?

As alluded to before, Ndao brings real goal threat and creativity to the side.

The winger contributed to 20 goals in 38 league appearances last season, creating nine and scoring 11 himself.

Ndao also brings real pace and speed to the team, though. Last season, as per Wyscout, he completed over 50% of his dribbles and made 84 progressive runs.

Supplying the likes of Lewis Grabban with service next season will also be key as the Reds look to put an end to their goalscoring woes.

Ndao has proven that he can find dangerous areas effectively, too, accruing a pass into the final third accuracy of 63.7% last season.