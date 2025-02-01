With time ticking down in the transfer window, time is running out for clubs to make the last-minute additions that could well transform their season in the next few months.

Plymouth Argyle will be looking to get an extra body or two through the door before the window comes to a close, with Miron Muslic attempting to turn around the Pilgrims’ fortunes and lead them towards safety in the second-half of the campaign.

Sitting rock-bottom of the Championship as we head into February, the Greens are in desperate need of that extra injection of quality to help in their battle for survival between now and May, with all hands to the pump to save their season after Wayne Rooney’s spell in charge at the start of the season.

With that in mind, here we take a look at a couple of names that could make all the difference if they came through the doors at Home Park before the February 3 deadline.

Alassana Jatta - Notts County

Notts County striker Alassana Jatta is a player said to be on the Pilgrims’ radar this month, with The Guardian reporting that the League Two club rejected a £750,000 bid from the Devon outfit last week.

The Gambian has proven himself to be one of the leading goal-getters in the lower rungs of the EFL after his arrival at Meadow Lane this time last year, with 18 goals in 32 league games for County making him one of the most lethal marksman in the country over the past 12 months.

Muslic’s game plan seems to be one that focuses on a striker that can be aggressive in the final third, bully defenders off the ball, and bring teammates into play as valuable territory is gained, while also finding the back of the net when the opportunity arises.

Alassana Jatta's Notts County stats via FotMob, as of January 30 Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 10 5 2 2024/25 23 15 4

An emphasis on deliveries from wide also seems to be the order of the day under the Austrian, and in those conditions Jatta could thrive, with his considerable physical presence likely to be tough to handle for many a Championship defender.

While Ryan Hardie continues in his selfless pursuits up top, the Pilgrims aren’t well-stocked in terms of forward options right now, with Andre Gray departing the club at the start of the year and Burnley loanee Michael Obafemi being left to watch on since his new boss took to the dugout.

Muhamed Tijani’s return from long-term injury against Sunderland was reason for optimism among the Green Army, but you can’t help but think an extra presence up top could make all the difference as the battle against relegation goes on.

Ethan Erhahon - Lincoln City

While Argyle’s issues in front of goal have been well-documented over recent weeks and months, the Greens could also do with an extra body in the middle of the park, with Adam Forshaw departing for Blackburn Rovers earlier in the month.

While the former Leeds United midfielder hardly set the world alight during his time at Home Park, it leaves Argyle light in that area right now, with Adam Randell, Darko Gyabi and Jordan Houghton fighting it out for the three places, while academy graduate Caleb Roberts is also a consideration.

The Greens are crying out for a player who can help disrupt the opposition, while also having a grace about them with the ball at their feet, and Lincoln City’s Ethan Erhahon could be the man to fit the bill this month.

The former Manchester City man is among the leading players in the third tier for interceptions per 90 this season with 2.2, while a pass completion percentage of 82.9% proves he is more than capable of taking care of possession once it is back within his grasp.

Muslic craves ball-winners, and people who are willing to bust a gut to give their all for the team, and Erhahon is a player who is going to give his all every time he gets on the pitch, which cannot be understated when a club is up against it at the bottom of the league.

The recent signs are proving that the new Argyle man is getting his philosophy across to his players, with that well-earned point at Sunderland a just reward for their efforts at the Stadium of Light.

If Argyle continue to show that much fight and effort in the final few months of the season, and any new names can buy into that, we could be in for a fascinating battle at the bottom of the division as we enter the run-in.