Wigan Athletic are struggling for consistency in League One, as they strive to guide themselves further away from the relegation zone and land a comfortable mid-table spot.

The Latics boast one of the strongest defences in the third tier, as summer signing Will Aimson has successfully filled the boots of former star centre-back Charlie Hughes, who left for Championship Hull City last summer.

The last transfer window also witnessed the departures of senior strikers Charlie Wyke, Josh Magennis and Stephen Humphrys, who were only replaced by the loan signings of Joe Hugill and Dale Taylor from Manchester United and Nottingham Forest respectively.

A lack of seniority in the Latics' frontline has seen Shaun Maloney's men struggle in front of goal in League One, hence why they are inconsistent despite boasting a notably strong defence.

With this in mind, Football League World takes a look at three deals the Latics should look to make ahead of transfer deadline day on February 3rd:

In: Alassana Jatta

Notts County forward Alassana Jatta could be an ideal solution to the Greater Manchester outfit's issues in the final third, as he is a regular goalscorer in League Two for his current club.

He struck five goals and created two assists in the fourth tier during the latter half of the 2023/24 campaign, after joining the Magpies from Danish Superligaen side Viborg last February.

The 25-year-old has continued his strong form in League Two this season, and has helped his side become serious play-off candidates, but the Latics could offer him an early opportunity to make the move up to League One.

Alassana Jatta 2023/24 League Two stats Appearances 10 Starts 6 Goals 5 Assists 2

Jatta also scored on his international debut for Gambia during the recent international break, which further exemplifies his strong eye for goal.

Out: Kai Payne

While the Latics must prioritise their attacking issues, the upcoming transfer window also presents Maloney and co with an opportunity to look into developing their own young talent by deploying some players out on loan.

Kai Payne recently returned to the Brick Community Stadium following a short-term loan spell with Oldham Athletic, having impressed during his stay in the fifth tier.

But since returning to Maloney's squad, he has struggled for game time, even following an injury suffered by fellow central midfielder Tyrese Francois.

With competition for places alongside the likes of Matt Smith, Baba Adeeko, Scott Smith and Jensen Weir, Payne appears unlikely to break into the Latics team.

Therefore, after he impressed in the National League, the Tics should look to send the 20-year-old out on loan to a League Two club, where he could continue his development.

Out: Jack Reilly

Another academy product the Latics should look to send out on loan come January is Jack Reilly, who has struggled for first team minutes since signing his first professional contract back in July 2023.

He did not feature for Maloney's side throughout the entirety of last season, and is also enduring a lack of game time this campaign, which infers that the versatile full-back is not yet ready for the challenge of League One.

With this in mind, the Latics should look to allow their starlet to enjoy some much-needed playing time in a lower tier, whether that's in League Two or non-league.