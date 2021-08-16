Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bolton Wanderers

‘Alarmingly’, ‘This is concerning’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to recent transfer news

Published

4 mins ago

on

Many Bolton Wanderers fans have taken Twitter to react to the news that Dennis Politic has joined Port Vale on a season long loan deal. 

The 21-year-old Romanian midfielder spent a large part of the previous season on the side lines because of a severe knee injury and will now be looking to get some much needed regular minutes under his belt moving forwards.

Politic last played competitively for the Trotters back in March of last year and previously spent time out on loan with Salford City, during the Ammies’ time in the National League.

Naturally the news of Politic’s temporary move to Vale Park didn’t take long to be registered with the Bolton Wanderers faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the transfer.

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Bolton Wanderers’ first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15

Who scored Bolton Wanderers’ opening goal of the 2006/07 season?

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Politic completed his move.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Alarmingly’, ‘This is concerning’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to recent transfer news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: