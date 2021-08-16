‘Alarmingly’, ‘This is concerning’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to recent transfer news

Many Bolton Wanderers fans have taken Twitter to react to the news that Dennis Politic has joined Port Vale on a season long loan deal.

The 21-year-old Romanian midfielder spent a large part of the previous season on the side lines because of a severe knee injury and will now be looking to get some much needed regular minutes under his belt moving forwards.

Politic last played competitively for the Trotters back in March of last year and previously spent time out on loan with Salford City, during the Ammies’ time in the National League.

Naturally the news of Politic’s temporary move to Vale Park didn’t take long to be registered with the Bolton Wanderers faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the transfer.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Politic completed his move.

This is alarming. Another player with massive potential we could be letting go for nothing. — jax (@lostockwanderer) August 16, 2021

This is concerning. Surely we can’t let a good player go again — Bolton Wanderers and Proud (@ProudBW) August 16, 2021

There’s usually a recall option in jan even if it’s stated as a season long loan. Smash it down there, Dennis! — Lee Tennant (@trottertenzo) August 16, 2021

Best decision for club and the player, needs minutes, won’t get them here. Show what you can do and come back stronger next year — Wanderers Wave (@wandererswave) August 16, 2021

Good move that. Season to get his development back on track and show that he’s capable of playing at a higher level with #bwfc All the best Dennis. — Danny (@TrottersDan) August 16, 2021

Weird that this isn’t a 6 month loan. Imagine if he has the season we all know he’s capable of. I suspect he will have plenty of offers and will leave for nothing. If ee don’t get him a new deal signed soon then it’s clear he’s deemed surplus to requirements. — Aaron James (@aaron_drakeley) August 16, 2021

Very good level for the loan but please for the love of god give him a contract extension — James BWFC🇬🇧 (@jodbwfc) August 16, 2021

Worrying if we don't see any renewed contact. Could end up being another top young player leaving for nowt by the summer. Please make sure we keep hold of him #bwfc — SkhTrains (@SkhTrains) August 16, 2021

Don’t get it me he’s just going to leave on a free at end of the year? #bwfc — Josh Dooley (@JoshDooley9) August 16, 2021

We best be looking to bring someone else in if this is for the season 😭 — Dane Farrimond ⚽ (@danefarrimond95) August 16, 2021

Very disappointed! Why get rid of a good young player? — Iain C McCrakan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ic_mccrakan) August 16, 2021

Make us proud politic — BWFCmax⚪️ (@bwfcmax2) August 16, 2021