Highlights Wigan Athletic announce record-breaking losses of £17.5m, showing past mismanagement under previous regime.

Mike Danson's takeover highlights importance in saving the club, but more work needed for long-term stability.

Club focusing on sustainability, reducing costs, and increasing revenues for a brighter future despite current challenges.

Wigan Athletic have announced losses of £17.5m as they published their accounts for the 2022/23 campaign.

Wigan announce record-breaking losses

It’s the time of year when clubs up and down the country share their accounts, and the Latics are no different, as they gave an update to supporters through their official site.

Of course, there’s a lot to takeaway from the update, but the main headline was a £17.5m, which is the highest in the club history, and it gives an indication into how badly run the club were under the previous regime.

As well as that, it’s confirmed that the club incurred £2m in costs for the sackings of Kolo Toure and Leam Richardson, along with their respective backroom teams, although a chunk of that is being paid by owner Mike Danson.

Mike Danson’s importance to Wigan is highlighted

These figures highlight just how bad of a hole the club were in, as the losses are quite remarkable for a club currently in League One, and it proves just how bleak the outlook would be if Danson hadn’t rescued Wigan.

The previous regime made so many bad decisions both financially and from a football perspective, and they clearly didn’t have the resources at their disposal to run the club sustainably.

The Latics are still paying for that now, as they were hit with an eight-point deduction following their relegation to League One, a transfer embargo, and they were issued with a winding up order.

Wigan chairman sends message to fans

Pleasingly, Danson’s takeover has kept the club going and offered hope for a brighter future, but chairman Ben Goodburn admitted there is more work to do.

Related “Poisoned chalice” - Wigan Athletic manager sent warning after Watford links emerge Carlton Palmer reacted to news that Watford could appoint Wigan's Shaun Maloney as their next head coach.

“Our staff, players, loyal supporters and wider stakeholders have endured a turbulent few years and I firstly want to thank everyone for their resilience during such a difficult time.

“Mike Danson purchased the Club in June 2023 and cleared all amounts owed for wages and to HMRC. We are ambitious for Wigan Athletic, but first, we must be realistic about the challenges we face as we continue to work to bring stability to the Football Club. Lessons must be learnt from the past if we want to be sustainable for the future.

“In the short term, significant owner funding will still be required to help ensure the debt inherited is manageable. The Football Club has for too long relied on significant owner funding to achieve short term footballing success. This approach has resulted in catastrophic consequences for the Football Club on two occasions.

“There are many factors that have contributed to the financial loss for the year reported. The level of player wages paid was clearly unsustainable and caused significant financial distress – some of which we are still trying to manage. Ensuring that the Club is sustainable is not just about reducing costs, we need to grow both matchday and non-matchday revenues.”

Shaun Maloney’s side are sitting comfortably in mid-table despite their points deduction, with the former player having brought several academy players into the side.

League One Table (As it stands March 21st) Team P GD Pts 9 Blackpool 39 15 60 10 Leyton Orient 39 0 58 11 Wigan Athletic 39 5 50 12 Wycombe Wanderers 38 1 50 13 Bristol Rovers 38 -9 50

That would appear to be a priority for Wigan moving forward, as they look to build a sustainable club that delivers success in the long-term.