Sunderland's search for a striker has been well documented this summer, with the club struggling to obtain their number one target.

SM Caen's Alexandre Mendy is the man Sunderland have been after this window, but the deal has proven to be a tricky one to get over the line. There has been a series of obstacles blocking his move, not least reported differences over the two clubs' valuations, which has resulted in a string of statements from the player's camp.

The latest statement was put out by Mendy's agent, who hit out at Caen's upper management for delaying the move. Speaking to Foot Mercato, Mendy's agent outlined his frustrations: "I am stunned by the behaviour of the former management. Trust has been broken".

The underlying issue is that Sunderland have not signed a striker. Whether Mendy is the answer or not, the club must consider other options or risk another season of meritocracy.

Sunderland's striker saga has rumbled on for far too long

Sunderland's struggles in front of goal have been going on for a year. After selling their star striker, Ross Stewart, to Southampton for a sizable fee, there was a gaping hole left in their forward line.

The trio of Nazariy Rusyn, Mason Burstow and Luis 'Hemir' Semedo were all given opportunities to fill Stewart's boots, but they were hard to fill. Between them, they managed a sorry three goals last term, highlighting the fact that Sunderland needed someone prolific.

Sunderland's strikers' Championship 2023/24 statistics - per Transfermarkt Player Appearances Goals Assists Mason Burstow 20 1 1 Nazariy Rusyn 22 2 1 Luis 'Hemir' Semedo 23 0 0

In January, the club failed to bring in another striker, despite the issue hampering the team on the pitch. Kieffer Moore was targeted by the Sunderland hierarchy, but Moore decided to sign for Ipswich Town. As a result, the Black Cats struggled on with the same front three.

It is hard to believe that it is now August and Sunderland still do not have a striker through the door. With the Wearsiders' first game of the season against Cardiff City this Saturday, Regis Le Bris will have to field an inexperienced striker.

Eliezer Mayenda will likely be the beneficiary of Louis-Dreyfus' incompetence, but it would be unfair on the 19-year-old to bear such a burden.

A deal must be struck or Sunderland will suffer on the pitch

Time is of the essence to get a deal over the line or Sunderland will suffer on the pitch. Mendy's potential transfer from Caen could still happen, but with the saga still dragging on, the Black Cats will need to make a decision on him.

If it was not for Jack Clarke's heroics last season, then Sunderland could have been playing in League One this season. The left-winger carried Sunderland with 15 goals and four assists to his name.

If this issue rumbles on for much longer, then Sunderland will likely suffer the same fate as last season. Furthermore, Clarke could still be sold, which does not bear thinking about.

Sunderland have been active in the transfer market but have only signed two outfield players in Alan Browne and Ian Poveda. Although they could prove to be solid signings, surely the priority had to be up front?

Without question, it must be time for the club to start looking at other options, or they will risk losing the faith of the fans as well as results on the pitch.

Sunderland are set to give Mayenda his chance to shine this Saturday against Cardiff City and although fans will be hoping he can score, it should not distract from the ongoing issue at the club.

With time running out, Louis-Dreyfus must make a decision on Mendy. If they can bring him in, then it could prove to be a major coup. However, if he leaves it too late, then Sunderland will be left short.

At this point, one thing is for certain: Sunderland must fix this issue, or they will pay for it on the pitch.