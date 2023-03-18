This should be a weekend of excitement for Sheffield United.

The Blades secured a vital midweek win over Sunderland to tighten their grip on the second automatic promotion place while tomorrow will see Bramall Lane host an FA Cup quarter-final - one that they will be favourites to win and secure a semi-final place at Wembley as they face Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Thanks to the success of Paul Heckingbottom's side this season, Blades fans should be waking up on Sunday morning full of nervous excitement for their FA Cup quarter-final but for some, this weekend will likely be marred by concerns about the ongoing off-field issues at the Yorkshire club.

A report from the Daily Mail yesterday revealed that United were undertaking cost-saving measures as they looked to avoid going into administration.

The measures reportedly undertaken by the Blades make for alarming reading. According to the Daily Mail, these include: turning off the undersoil heating and curbing use of fertiliser at the training ground, restricting the amount of paint used at multiple locations, limiting the use of specialist data and software by club scouts, using fewer part-time and casual office staff, failing to pay suppliers to schedule, and delaying constructing projects.

There is said to be confidence that players will be paid on time, which is clearly good news, but the reported cutbacks certainly make for alarming reading.

However, those will clearly be worth it if it means the Blades can avoid administration or at least delay it beyond next week's vital deadline.

According to the report, EFL rules mean that the 12-point punishment for administration would be applied this season if the club goes into administration before next Thursday.

While any administration would clearly be a nightmare scenario for United, it would be made even worse if a 12-point deduction was applied this season as that could kill their promotion hopes.

Heckingbottom's side are second in the Championship and on course to return to the Premier League this season but a 12-point deduction would see them drop out of the top six entirely - falling to two points away from the play-offs in seventh.

The hope would be that given their form, the Blades would be able to fight their way back into play-off contention but getting over that sort of blow certainly wouldn't be easy.

It's ridiculous that things have been allowed to get to this stage. Both the financial boost of the FA Cup run and Dozy Mmobuosi's potential takeover could well help the Blades out of their current struggles but clearly avoiding administration and next week's points deduction deadline need to be the top priorities.

These reported cost-saving measures, as alarming as they may be, will prove worth it if they can help them do that.