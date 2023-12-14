Highlights Stoke City's manager, Alex Neil, left the club after a string of four consecutive defeats, leaving the team in 20th place.

The summer signings made by Stoke City have failed to make a significant impact, raising concerns over the club's recruitment process.

The pursuit of former Chelsea manager, Graham Potter, as Neil's replacement showed naivety and a lack of understanding of the club's current situation.

Alex Neil’s tenure at Stoke City barely lasted more than a year with the 42-year-old bowing out with an almighty whimper.

Four defeats in a row left the team 20th in the table after his final game in charge last weekend.

Defeats to Blackburn Rovers, QPR, Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday necessitated a change in manager.

That run of form, against three sides all near them at the bottom part of the table, meant that the manager’s position became untenable.

It is a massive disappointment for the Potters, who were delighted to poach Neil from Sunderland in August 2022 after he helped guide the Wearside outfit to promotion back to the Championship.

However, the warning signs were there for everybody that this may not work out as well as they hoped when Tony Mowbray guided Sunderland to sixth in the table last season while Stoke finished 16th, 16 points behind the play-off places.

Summer transfer business

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

But some optimism returned in the summer when Stoke made a mammoth 19 new first team additions.

The club splashed the cash to bring in names like Wouter Burger, Ryan Mmaee, Mehdí Léris, Joon-ho Bae, among others.

Yet very few of their summer signings have made much of an impact, which is a serious concern given the outlay involved.

Perhaps Neil was the issue, and a new manager will get something better out of these players.

But, in all likelihood, it will be a struggle for whoever comes in as the new manager, especially as replacing these signings will be extremely difficult after just signing them.

This means some of the blame on Stoke’s poor first half of the season must lie with Ricky Martin.

The Technical Director is heavily involved in the recruitment process at the club, and this was his first summer in the role.

On one hand, it was a positive sign of ambition to look to strengthen the squad so heavily, but it is far more concerning that it has seemingly made the team worse.

Graham Potter pursuit

The Graham Potter affair from earlier this week doesn’t inspire confidence that this is a club that knows the difficulty of the task ahead.

Reports emerged early on Monday that the former Chelsea manager was being sought as a priority target to take over from Neil, but by the afternoon it was clear that the 48-year-old had no interest in returning to the Championship.

This was pure naivete to think that someone who has several seasons of Premier League experience, at clubs like Brighton and Chelsea no less, would take up a position at a second division side battling relegation to League One.

Martin is now building a track record he won’t want, which puts added pressure on him making the right appointment as Neil’s replacement.

John Eustace and Tony Mowbray have since been named as more realistic potential targets, which is a good start.

But lessons need to be learned from their summer business, as the squad rebuild has simply not worked.