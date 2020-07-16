Alarming claims emerge that could still send Sheffield Wednesday into League One

As per a report from Matt Slater for The Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday’s potential points deduction they could receive in relation to their charge from the EFL could be bigger than the one Birmingham City faced last season – and could thus send them into League One.

Wednesday remain under investigation and, though they have maintained their innocence throughout proceedings, a potential points deduction hangs firmly over their heads.

Indeed, as per The Athletic’s report, several of the Owls’ rivals in the second tier feel that, if they are found guilty of wrongdoing, their punishment should be bigger than the nine-point deduction Birmingham received for overspending.

QUIZ: Can you name the stadium of these 40 EFL clubs?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF HULL CITY'S STADIUM? KCOM Stadium KTOM Stadium KPOM Stadium KROM Stadium

Speaking to rival club officials, The Athletic was told by one: “If Birmingham got nine points for a marginal breach, Sheffield Wednesday must get at least 12 points.”

Whilst another said, “anything less than 21 points will be a travesty”.

The Verdict

A 12-point deduction or further would leave Wednesday firmly in the relegation mire and a stint in League One could still await if they are convicted.

Certainly, it’s an alarming time for Owls fans with so much uncertainty remaining and, by the sounds of it, the appetite is there for an example of them to be made via a heavy points punishment.