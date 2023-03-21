Ahead of the 2022/23 Championship campaign, things felt really promising at Watford.

Yes, the club had just been relegated from the Premier League, but with talk of a change of culture at the club and the appointment of a young, up-and-coming head coach in Rob Edwards, there was genuine optimism as to what the future held at Vicarage Road.

However, not even a year on, things are looking rather bleak once again.

Having sacked Edwards, and his replacement Slaven Bilic, Chris Wilder is now in charge, tasked with winning the vast majority of the club's remaining matches if he wants to prevent the season from petering out.

Indeed, heading into the international break, Watford currently sit 10th in the league standings, five points adrift of Millwall in sixth and the play-off spots.

With each week, their Premier League chances look less and less likely, which could have big ramifications on their playing squad.

According to The Athletic, winger Ismaila Sarr is set to leave Vicarage Road regardless of what division the club are playing in, and, recently. Joao Pedro has been linked with Italian giants AC Milan.

Watford sporting director Cristiano Giaretta has played down these rumours, though, although another admission he made should set alarm bells ringing among Watford's supporters ahead of the summer, in my opinion.

Speaking to the Italian media, Giaretta made the following revelation regarding the Hornets' number 10 when asked about the reported AC Milan interest.

"I can say that he has an ‘England’ price, we haven’t received any requests or proposals from Italy." he told TuttoMercatoWeb (via SportWitness).

"He has many admirers in the Premier League but the truth, and we are happy about it, is that he is 110% focused on our run-up to the playoffs."

Now, whilst it is great that Joao Pedro is focused on the run-in, Giaretta's revelation that he has many Premier League admirers will be a cause for concern among Watford fans worried about losing the Brazilian this summer.

Of course, he was heavily linked with Newcastle last summer and has signed a new deal since, but if a club comes in with a big offer, he could well depart.

It cannot be overstated how big of a loss that would be for Watford moving forwards.

Week in, week out, the Brazilian looks a class above in this Hornets side, drifting past players with ease, and, he is also the club's top scorer.

Players with Joao Pedro's ability do not come along easily and so a like-for-like replacement, for a Championship side, is simply not possible.

As such, Giaretta's revelation should send alarm bells ringing among the Watford supporters.