With eight matches to go in the 2022-23 Championship season, Sunderland have potentially left it a bit too late to put together a run of form to take them into the play-off spots.

Having spent four years away from the second tier of English football after being exiled in League One, the Black Cats have still had a good season regardless of what happens between now and May, with an exciting future in store under owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Many young players have been invested in and the likes of Edouard Michut, Amad Diallo, Jack Clarke and others have played a part in their return to the Championship being so successful.

The current campaign is not over however and should Sunderland put together a winning run of results, then they could potentially climb into the top six based on how other results go.

It may have a slight possibility of happening, but one person who doesn't believe the Wearsiders will make it is Alan Stubbs.

Former centre-back Stubbs joined Sunderland in 2005 from Everton on a free transfer as a 33-year-old, but he played just 10 times in the Premier League before heading back to Goodison Park - he's now had his say on the current situation at the Stadium of Light and despite being a believer in Tony Mowbray, ultimately he thinks they will fall short of the top six.

“Sunderland have had a couple of decent results recently that has taken them to the fringes of the play-offs but I don’t think they are going to be in the promotion mix," Stubbs told Grosvenor Sport.

"Tony Mowbray has done so well since he has gone in there. He has always done well with young players in terms of improving them and he has done that again.

"Sunderland’s first objective this season was to stay in the Championship so from that point of view they have done brilliantly and the fact they are even talking about a play-off position shows you what a remarkable job he has done.

"I know a couple of fans who live near me and they’re over the moon with where the club is right now.

"I think this season was always going to be a stepping stone.

"Of course, if they do get into the play-offs anything can happen and with that fantastic support behind them you never know, but I think they will just come up short."

The Verdict

Seeing as though they are desperately short on a goalscorer thanks to Ross Stewart being sidelined, it would be no surprise if Sunderland didn't have enough to finish in the play-offs spots.

Had Stewart kept fit and not damaged his achilles then some of the poor results they've had recently may not have happened, but that is just the way the cookie has crumbled.

In truth, Sunderland perhaps lack depth at the back as well as they have not been as defensively solid in weeks gone by like it was earlier on in the season, so there are multiple reasons as to why they may just fall short.

Whatever happens from now though, this season has been a success and building blocks will be put in place for the 2023-24 campaign.