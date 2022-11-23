Ex-Celtic player criticises QPR manager Michael Beale’s credentials amid Rangers links

QPR head coach Mick Beale is one of the favourites to fill the Rangers FC vacancy – but his credentials have been slammed by ex-Celtic player Alan Stubbs.

Beale is just a few months into his managerial career, having taken up the role of Hoops boss in June to replace Mark Warburton, and after his first 21 league matches in charge he has QPR sitting in seventh position in the Championship table.

The R’s were even higher until mid to late October, which is when somewhat of a slump kicked in as four of their last five matches before the break for the FIFA World Cup were defeats.

Beale though has already been headhunted by Premier League outfit Wolves last month, but he opted to remain at Loftus Road to continue the project he signed up for.

The allure of the Gers though could be a much stronger one as Beale was Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Ibrox when they won the 2020-21 Scottish Premiership title, and now they reportedly want the 42-year-old back – this time though as a number one.

There are other candidates in the mix but it appears that Beale is the favourite – in the eyes of ex-EFL manager Stubbs though they should look elsewhere for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s replacement – namely Sean Dyche.

“Sean Dyche sticks out for me the most, he would get the club and would be a good fit,” Stubbs told Boyle Sports.

“I’m not sure whether Gerrard would go back and Michael Beale has lost the last seven or so games for QPR – after a decent start, they’ve alarmingly fallen away.

“No disrespect to QPR, but Rangers is a far bigger club so I’m a bit surprised by that one. Good coaches don’t always make good managers.”

The Verdict

QPR haven’t lost their last seven or so matches – it was four of their previous seven before the break for the FIFA World Cup – so Stubbs has been overly critical of Beale’s performances – he is doing just fine for a novice head coach.

The R’s took a gamble on Beale and he is quite rightly getting noticed – the fact results weren’t going great in the weeks prior to the World Cup can’t be ignored but looking at the bigger picture, QPR are in a good spot.

And Rangers’ interest makes sense – they have the majority of the 2020-21 title-winning squad together still and Beale was a big part of that alongside Gerrard.

It is going to be a job that will be hard to turn down if the offer does land at Loftus Road from Ibrox, and the suggestions that the gig would be too much for him are quite frankly absurd.