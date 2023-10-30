Highlights Wayne Rooney's start at Birmingham City has been rough, with three consecutive defeats leaving fans unhappy. Results must improve soon.

Rooney is set to face Jamie Vardy in December, a rival with whom he has a strained relationship stemming from the Wagatha Christie scandal.

Media figures such as Micah Richards, Alan Shearer, and Gary Lineker have commented on Rooney's poor start and suggested he may be sacked if results don't improve.

Wayne Rooney's start to life at Birmingham City has been rough to say the very least, but he could have more problems to face in the month of December.

Blues fans are hoping that results get better before then, but three defeats in a row to start Rooney's tenure off at St. Andrew's hasn't exactly left supporters too happy.

And in seven weeks time, the former England international will come face-to-face with a rival that he probably doesn't want to see after the events of recent years in the form of Jamie Vardy.

What is the issue between Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy?

Vardy and Rooney were once international team-mates for England, but the issued actually started whilst both were at EURO 2016 for the Three Lions, where Rooney - then captain of his country - was asked by Roy Hodgson to have a word with Vardy about the actions of his wife.

However, in 2022 when the 'Wagatha Christie' trial between the two players' wives - Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy - was ongoing after the former accused the latter of leaking stories to the press from her private social media account, Leicester striker Vardy described Rooney's version of events that he claimed happened on international duty as 'nonsense', further fueling the fued between all parties.

In the end, the High Court of Justice decided that Vardy's claim of libel against her was to be dismissed and that Coleen Rooney's version of the events were substantially true, leaving Vardy with a substantial legal bill to foot for both parties.

The fall-out of the battle has split both camps, and it is set to be an interesting showdown when Rooney and Vardy's two clubs meet in December.

What have Micah Richards, Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker said about Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy?

All eyes will be on St. Andrew's on December 18 when Rooney and Vardy are in the same vicinity, and despite it being a month-and-a-half away, Micah Richards could not help but bring the situation up, perhaps in good timing as the 'Wagatha Christie' documentary has recently been released.

And that led to general talk about Rooney's poor start to life in the Midlands, with a sensationalist suggestion from Shearer that the 38-year-old might not be in a job by the time the fixture comes around.

"Obviously, Rooney is now the Birmingham City manager, and Vardy at Leicester, so I'm looking forward to that clash - "I know Rooney's not started very well..." Richards said on The Rest Is Football podcast.

"Rooney might be sacked if he doesn't win a game soon!" Shearer retorted. "He's had three out of three defeats hasn't he?"

"First Birmingham City manager to lose his first three games in charge - you know what it's like football," Lineker also said about Rooney's tough start to life back in English management.

"Fans have turned on him at the moment, but you string four, five wins on the bounce and you're the hero again, but it was a tough act to follow because they were about sixth.

"Penny for John Eustace's thoughts now, imagine what he's thinking," Shearer also said following the Blues' latest defeat away at Southampton.