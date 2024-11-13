Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has claimed that he wants to see bitter rivals Sunderland gain promotion to the Premier League.

The Black Cats find themselves in the mix for a place back in the top flight for next season after making a strong start to the current campaign.

Régis Le Bris’ side have earned 31 points from a possible 45, leaving them top of the Championship table going into the November international break.

The Wearside outfit have been outside of the first division since their 2017 relegation under David Moyes.

While they face stiff competition for a place in the Premier League, supporters will be feeling optimistic about a proper promotion challenge in 2025 based on their current form.

Alan Shearer makes Sunderland promotion claim

Shearer has joked that Sunderland will be a guaranteed six points for his beloved Newcastle in the Premier League.

However, he has also seriously suggested that their return will be to the benefit of both clubs, as it’s a game that supporters and players will want to take part in.

“Yes, definitely,” said Shearer, via the Rest Is Football podcast.

“Absolutely. We want Sunderland back in the Premier League because it’s guaranteed six points for us, isn’t it?

“That might come back and bite me in the future.

“You want to play in those games.

“They’re great derby games to play in St James’ and Sunderland.

“So, yeah, I want them.

“I do actually want them back up because they’re not only good games for the players, but for the fans to look forward to as well.”

Sunderland’s last meeting against the Magpies came in the third round of the FA Cup earlier this year at the Stadium of Light.

The Premier League side earned a comfortable 3-0 win to progress into the next round of the tournament.

Sunderland’s promotion challenge

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of November 13th) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 +14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 +12 31 3 Leeds United 15 +15 29 4 Burnley 15 +12 27 5 West Brom 15 +7 25 6 Watford 15 +1 25 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Sunderland are level on points with second place Sheffield United after 15 games played each, with Leeds United in third only two points further behind.

The Black Cats have drawn their three most recent games, leaving the chasing pack room to catch up after they previously held a five point advantage.

Draws with QPR, Preston North End and Coventry City have seen that advantage disappear, but they remain top of the table at the moment.

Next up for Le Bris’ side is a trip away to an in-form Millwall side on 23 November.

The Tyne-Wear derby, much like the Steel City derby that we had last weekend, is a classic fixture in English football.

Newcastle and Sunderland haven’t been in the same division since the 2015-16 campaign, which was almost a full decade ago now.

While fans always enjoy seeing their rivals struggle in lower divisions, competing at the same level is still just as good as it actually allows for these teams to face each other on a level footing.

Not all Newcastle supporters will feel the same way as Shearer, but plenty will be looking forward to that first league meeting when the two do finally face off again in the future.