“Alan Shearer is spot on” – BBC pundit makes big claim on Sheffield United player: Do you agree? The verdict

Anel Ahmedhodzic is a player that is getting lots of Sheffield United fans excited this season.

The Bosnian has been a revelation since his summer switch from Malmo and he’s even catching the attention of some of the game’s best ever players with Alan Shearer pinpointing the defender for praise in a recent BBC broadcast.

Speaking for the BBC ahead of the Spurs game, Alan Shearer predicted Ahmedhodzic will be in the Premier League next year, even if United aren’t.

“If Sheffield United are not playing in the Premier League next season, then I think this guy will be. I think he’s that good,” Shearer said.

“I think he plays in a similar role to how Chris (Wilder) wanted his team to play with his three defenders in terms of being given the freedom to get into forward positions. This is an unbelievable ball in (clip of cross v Wrexham) someone should be be getting on the end of that. I think he’s a really good talent and I go back to my point, he will be playing in the Premier League next season I’ve no doubt.”

Chris Gallagher

Without doubt – Alan Shearer is spot on.

Given his pedigree, it was seen as a real coup for the Blades to bring Ahmedhodzic to the club, so there was a lot of excitement about how he would do. And, it’s fair to say he has hit the heights expected of him.

The centre-back can deal with the physicality and he is capable in terms of bringing the ball out of defence and spotting a pass. Obviously, there are areas of his game that he needs to improve and it would be interesting to see how he’d cope in a back four, but he has all the tools to go a long way in the game. Plus, at 23, his best years are ahead of him.

Sheffield United’s financial situation means a big sale or two will be required in the summer if they don’t go up and Ahmedhodzic would be one of those to depart. So, yes, either way, I’m sure he will be in the top-flight next season.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I really do think Sheffield United are going to go on and secure promotion from the position they’re in – so yes I think he will certainly be playing Premier League football next season.

Were the Blades not to go up, I could definitely see top flight clubs coming in for him.

With the relegation scrap in the Premier League so close this year and that likely to be the case again next, the addition of one or two quality players can make a real difference and adding Ahmedhodzic to a bottom half Premier League defence could certainly be that.

We all knew it was somewhat of a coup when Sheffield United signing him last summer.

Indeed, the Bosnian international has the ability to make the step up to the Premier League – I’ve no doubt about it.

Sam Rourke

I think there is an incredibly high chance he’ll be playing Premier League football next season.

I strongly believe it will be with Sheffield United as well, them and Burnley look like the two that will secure automatic promotion from the second tier.

But Shearer is bang on, he’s a player that is arguably too good to be playing in the Championship and he’s undoubtedly emerged as one of the EFL most impressive defenders this season.

Ahmedhodzic has played in the Champions League with Malmo and at the age of just 23, he’s only going to get better and better.

4 goals and 2 assists in the Championship is also a very impressive statistic for any centre-back and the Bosnian has done that whilst also contributing to what is an incredibly resilient Blades rearguard.