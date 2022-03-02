Alan Shearer delivers Middlesbrough assessment following FA Cup victory over Tottenham

Alan Shearer believes that Middlesbrough deserved to beat Tottenham Hotspur and progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup last night, in conversation with Gary Lineker as part of the BBC’s coverage of last night’s clash, and as cited by Gazette Live.

Josh Coburn’s 107th minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides at the Riverside Stadium, with the extra time substitute taking his goal excellently.

It was the hosts that generated the best opportunities to win the game in 90 minutes, with Boro proving to be the better side.

Coburn, 19, came on six minutes into the first half of extra time, latching onto Matt Crooks’ through ball to earn his side a spot in the last eight.

Speaking to Lineker during the BBC’s coverage of last night’s game, Shearer said: “This was no fluke.

Quiz: Are these 19 Middlesbrough facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Boro finished 10th in 2020/21. True False

“They were the better team from start to finish. They were first to every tackle, they created chances, and had more energy.

“Certainly in extra-time, they made the better substitutions and Chris Wilder can be extremely proud of what his team has achieved tonight.

“What a night for Middlesbrough and their fans, he (Wilder) was up for it, the players were up for it, it’s a shame the Tottenham players weren’t up for it. Typical Tottenham, Middlesbrough thoroughly deserved to be in the quarter-finals.”

The verdict

Middlesbrough thoroughly deserved the victory last night, and whilst Tottenham were not at their best, the win served as another reminder that Boro are the real deal under Wilder.

They have now thrown out two of the Premier League’s biggest names in the competition and are making excellent progress towards Wembley.

Last night would have provided Boro with all the confidence in the world when it comes to their chase for promotion this season too.

Middlesbrough have improved significantly under Wilder and it will be interesting to see who they draw next and the kind of test that the Championship outfit will provide.