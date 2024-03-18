Highlights Coventry City's dramatic FA Cup quarter-final win proves they are a force to be reckoned with.

Mark Robins' side displayed an extraordinary second-half performance with 17 shots on goal.

Despite doubts, Coventry's run to the semi-final deserves praise even as they aim for the ultimate win.

Coventry City were one of many surprises across a dramatic weekend of FA Cup quarter-final action.

Despite coming into Saturday's tie away to Gary O'Neil's Wolves outfit with successive Championship victories over Rotherham United and Watford, not many would have foreseen the dominance that was asserted by Mark Robins' side across a dramatic 100 minutes of football that unfolded in the early kick-off at Molineux.

Coventry City's FA Cup quarter-final success

Although the Premier League outfit came into the last-eight tie with somewhat of a depleted squad following injuries which included star man Pedro Neto, the Sky Blues were full value for their success in the Black Country, having had twice as many attempts at Jose Sa's net in comparison to their opponents.

Such stats really came to the fore in an extraordinary second half as City mustered 17 attempts at goal and took the lead through Ellis Simms, who continued his fine goalscoring form of late.

However, it seemed that missing numerous guilt-edged chances would come back to bite the second tier side as Wolves turned the game on its head late on through Rayan Ait-Nouri and Hugo Bueno, which was followed by chants referencing a return to Wembley from the home supporters.

But, nobody could have predicted what was still to come, as Simms nodded home from close range to equalise in the 97th minute before Haji Wright - the most composed man inside Molineux - slotted past Sa with almost the final kick of an epic tie to send the Sky Blues back to the national stadium for a second time in just ten months.

"Really impressed..." - BBC pundit reacts to Coventry City performance

Following the full-time whistle, thousands took to social media to issue their own verdict on Coventry's performance in the tie, which included BBC Sport pundit and the Premier League's all-time record goalscorer, Alan Shearer.

Speaking on the Rest Is Football podcast alongside Gary Lineker - whose beloved Leicester were defeated 4-2 by Chelsea on Sunday - and Micah Richards, Shearer was full of praise regarding the Sky Blues' performance, as well as reacting to the semi-final draw, where they will face Manchester United in just over a month's time.

"The odds are probably in favour of another all-Manchester final - the first of which came just under a year ago," Lineker claimed.

Although in somewhat of an agreement with his colleague, Shearer was still quick to reference Coventry's exploits despite being the lowest-ranked side left in the prestigious competition.

"It wouldn't surprise me," Shearer began. "You can imagine (the other teams) are sat there thinking "we all want Coventry", which is understandable."

"But, Manchester United got them. It's not going to be easy for them, by the way. I was really impressed with Coventry," he continued.

"Mark Robins is doing an unbelievable job there. The way they fought back against Wolves was really, really impressive and it was no fluke. They deserved it."

Shearer concluded: "They were brilliant, but it's understandable everybody wanted them in the semi-final."

Coventry City's chances of winning the FA Cup

Given the three sides that remain alongside them in the last four, it would take a monumental effort for Coventry to reach the final in the first place, never mind going on to win the competition.

However, the only other time the Sky Blues have reached this stage of the tournament was back in 1987, when they saw off Leeds United at Hillsborough before their infamous 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the final at Wembley.

Robins and his squad have five crucial Championship fixtures between now and then in their race for a play-off place and perhaps another trip to the capital, so it's paramount they switch their focus immediately following the upcoming international break.

However, performances like they displayed at Molineux will give them all the confidence in the world when it comes to the remainder of the season, as well as when they take on the 12-time FA Cup winners on the weekend of April 20th/21st.