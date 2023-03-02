Alan Shearer and Chris Wilder comments suggest Sheffield United should act quickly on this situation: Opinion

Sheffield United are a side with plenty left to play for in the 2022/23 season.

Not only are the Blades positioned wonderfully from which they can look to consolidate their promotion to the Premier League, they are also through to the FA Cup quarter-finals following last night’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round.

Iliman Ndiaye grabbed plenty of the headlines following the match due to his winning goal – and rightly so, with his strike the difference on the night.

However, prior to the match, BBC pundits in the studio also took special time to praise another of the Sheffield United players on the pitch, club captain and legend Billy Sharp.

Sharp played the full 90 minutes in the match and although he did not get on the scoresheet, he did use his experience to help get the Blades up the pitch at times, and as you come to expect with Billy Sharp, he never stopped working for his team.

Thankfully, he lived up the the billing that former Blades boss Chris Wilder and Alan Shearer had given him prior to the match.

Indeed, Wilder said live on BBC, via YorkshireLive: “Unbelievable. He’s a lovable selfish centre-forward.”

“He wants to play every minute of every game but he’s had a fantastic career and he still thinks he’s got life in him. He won’t disrespect me saying that.

“He’s in and around it.

“His movement in the box is fabulous and great technique in those areas.

“That’s where you want him to be.”

Meanwhile, Shearer, who knows a thing or two about centre-forwards, added: “You don’t have the career that he’s had, the longevity that he’s had without having an unbelievable attitude.

“You need that to go week in, week out at whatever level you’re playing.

“You mentioned it about his love for the game and you can tell that when he plays.”

With those sorts of comments being made, it’s perhaps confusing that Sharp, at present, finds himself out of contract at Sheffield United this summer, as per Transfermarkt.

Praise such as the above certainly suggests he has plenty still to offer, though, and performing against Premier League opposition in Tottenham Hotspur as he did goes to prove that he can still very much play a role for this Blades squad going forward.

Of course, at 37 clubs are always going to be hesitant to offer a new deal, but Sharp is not your average 37-year-old.

He is very much still at it on the pitch, and a big leader in the dressing room, too.

Indeed, whether the Blades somehow slip up and remain in the Championship, or go on to secure promotion to the Premier League as expected, he will have played a big part, and can continue to do so moving forwards.

As such, Sheffield United really ought to address his contract situation shortly, with Wilder and Shearer’s comments further adding to that argument.