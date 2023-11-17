Highlights Alan Shearer would be willing to play for Sunderland in order to cause damage to his former club's fierce rivals.

Shearer scored six goals against Sunderland in Tyne-Wear derbies during his time with Newcastle.

It is unlikely that Shearer would have ever actually played for Sunderland, given his strong connection to Newcastle and the unlikelihood of both clubs agreeing to such a transfer.

Alan Shearer has revealed the reason why he would be willing to play for Sunderland in his career.

The Premier League's record goalscorer is a legend with the Black Cats' rivals Newcastle United, and it seems he would be keen to cause damage from within if he moved to the Stadium of Light.

How did Shearer fare for Newcastle against Sunderland?

Shearer of course, spent ten years with his hometown club Newcastle between 1996 and 2006, during which time he scored 206 goals in 405 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies, more than any other player to represent the club.

Six of those goals he scored for Newcastle came in the 11 Tyne-Wear derbies he played for the Magpies.

Indeed, his final game and goal of his career came in a 4-1 win for Newcastle over Sunderland in April 2006.

That came at a time when the Black Cats relegation from the Premier League to the Championship had already been confirmed.

Now it seems as though Shearer himself would be willing to pull on the famous red and white stripes of his former club's fiercest rivals, but only in the hope of recreating the final experience of his playing career, once again.

What has Shearer said about playing for Sunderland?

Despite Shearer's connection with Newcastle, it seems he would be willing to play for Sunderland, albiet to cause more problems for them.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football Podcast, which he hosts along with his fellow Match of the Day presenters Gary Lineker and Micah Richards, Shearer was asked which English club he would chose to play for again, with the exception of Newcastle.

Responding to that question, the Newcastle legend humorously said: “Sunderland for me, because I would have got them ******* relegated again!”

How do Newcastle and Sunderland's current situations compare?

Newcastle of course, are back in the Champions League this season following an impressive 2022/23 campaign in which they finished fourth in the Premier League table.

The Magpies now sit seventh in the current top-flight standings, six points adrift of a top four spot.

Sunderland meanwhile, missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season after defeat to Luton Town in the Championship play-offs.

Tony Mowbray's side are now sixth in the second-tier standings, 13 points adrift of the automatic promotion places after 16 league games.

Sunderland's next five fixtures Date Kick-Off Time Opposition Venue 25/11/23 15:00 Plymouth Argyle Home Park 29/11/23 19:45 Huddersfield Town Stadium of Light 02/12/23 15:00 Millwall The Den 09/12/23 12:30 West Brom Stadium of Light 12/12/23 20:00 Leeds United Stadium of Light As of 17th November 2023

Could Shearer have ever actually played for Sunderland?

In all honesty, it is hard to imagine Shearer ever pulling on the red and white stripes of Sunderland in reality.

Given his strong connection and importance to Newcastle, it is hard to imagine they would ever have agreed to let him go to a fierce rival such as Sunderland, while you imagine Shearer would not have wanted to make that move either.

That is something Sunderland would no doubt have anticipated as well, meaning it is hard to imagine they would ever have attempted to pull of this signing anyway.

Of course, these comments from Shearer about playing for Sunderland now have been made in jest more than anything else, as the majority of fans ought to well be aware of.