Alan Pardew has revealed that he would be open to taking the Burnley job after a report linked him to the role.

The Clarets are looking for a new manager after Vincent Kompany decided to leave the club and join German heavyweights Bayern Munich.

That brought an end to his two-year stay at Turf Moor, during which time he achieved promotion with the club but was unable to keep them in the Premier League for more than a season.

There has already been speculation about who could become the new Burnley manager, with it being revealed on Monday that Pardew could be someone the club considers.

According to The Sun’s Andy Dillon, Burnley are believed to have made contact with Alan Pardew regarding replacing Vincent Kompany.

The report stated that the 62-year-old is looking to get back into English football and is keen on the challenge of getting Burnley back into the Premier League.

Alan Pardew's managerial record in the Championship Division Matches Won Drawn Lost Points PPG Championship 110 42 27 41 153 1.39 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on the 4th of June)

Pardew has not worked in English football since 2018, but has still been around in football, mainly working on the radio or abroad.

Pardew was on talkSPORT on Tuesday, and he addressed the rumours about him being contacted by the Clarets.

The former Newcastle United manager stated that it is nice to be linked to the role, and he revealed that he would be open to the idea.

Pardew told talkSPORT, via Burnley Express Sport: “It’s nice to be linked with them if nothing else. I’d be open to it."

When asked if he’s spoken to Burnley, Pardew said: “I wouldn’t tell you if I had.”

Frank Lampard and Carlos Corberan are also contenders for the Burnley job

While it has come to light that Burnley may be interested in talking to Alan Pardew, or they may already have, the club is also being linked with other managers in the game.

Former Chelsea and Everton manager Frank Lampard has been heavily mentioned when it comes to the vacancy at Turf Moor.

It was even reported in recent days that Burnley had offered Lampard the head coach role to replace Kompany.

As well as Lampard, West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has also been mentioned as a possible target for the Lancashire side.

It was reported by Football Insider that the club had made contact with the Spaniard about becoming their new head coach.

Burnley should avoid Alan Pardew appointment

When the news emerged that Burnley had contacted Alan Pardew about him potentially becoming their new manager, you would expect it to be news that may not have gone down well with supporters.

The club went in a different direction when they let Sean Dyche go, and it would seem if they went down the route with Pardew, then they would be going back to old ways.

The majority of Burnley supporters will be expecting the club to go down a similar route to that of Kompany, maybe someone a little inexperienced or new to the game.

Pardew has an impressive managerial record but has been out of the English game for a long time now, and it will likely be an appointment that many fans wouldn’t get on bored with from the start.