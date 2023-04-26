Burnley chairman Alan Pace heaped praise on Vincent Kompany as the club won the Championship title at bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers last night.

A memorable night for Burnley

It has been a campaign to remember for the Clarets, who secured promotion earlier this month at Middlesbrough. After that, the aim for Kompany was to claim the title, but, perhaps understandably, the ridiculously high standards the side have set slipped following promotion, as Burnley failed to win in three.

Yet, it worked out quite well, as it presented the team with the chance to become title winners at Ewood Park.

And, that’s exactly what happened. An intense contest was settled by a moment of brilliance from Manuel Benson, who cut inside to score a trademark left-footed screamer midway through the second half.

There were great scenes between the players and fans at full-time, and Pace took to Instagram to send a passionate message following the memorable year.

“Congratulations to this amazing team for blowing us away yet again! So grateful for the fans that cheered them on in such a high pressure match, and of course to Vincent for his hand in all of this. He has created such an incredible environment for success in this team, and they keep proving themselves time and time again. What a way to start wrapping up an outstanding season.”

There are still two games to go this season for Burnley, with Kompany’s side at Bristol City this weekend before the host Cardiff City on the final day.

The next aim for the boss is likely to be reaching 100 points this season, which can only be done by winning the next two.

Pace deserves enormous credit

It’s fair to say there was a lot of scepticism around Pace from the Burnley support, and you can understand why. There were concerns with the way the takeover went through, whilst the decision was made to sack Sean Dyche last season, and they ultimately suffered relegation.

So, there was a lot of pressure on Pace and the hierarchy to get this decision right, and they made the bold decision to go with Kompany, which saw the club go in a completely different direction. It’s also worth remembering that there were a lot of doubts from outside Turf Moor whether this would be a good move, and Burnley weren’t considered firm favourites for promotion after losing several key players.

However, it turned out to be an inspired decision, and winning the league at Blackburn caps off a season that Burnley fans will remember for a long, long time.