As far as seven-day periods go in the Championship, Burnley's was about perfect as they posted three successive victories after the international break, to the delight of chairman Alan Pace.

Pace took to X after Saturday's 2-0 victory against Stoke City to address the Burnley fans, urging them to stick behind the team after a period where results have been on the whole positive, but finding the back of the net regularly has been hard to come by.

That's been rather difficult at times, as despite their lofty position, Burnley have struggled at times in the Championship this season, and before the international break, pressure was starting to build on Scott Parker.

Admittedly, that was mainly from the expectant fan base, but the former Fulham boss seems to have turned things around in recent weeks, and the Clarets are now perched in the automatic promotion places.

Burnley finally look to have 'clicked' under their new boss, and Pace was keen to express his delight on Saturday evening.

Alan Pace urges Burnley fans to stick behind team

Although the going has been tough at times this season for a Burnley side who've provided little excitement at times, Pace has lauded the Clarets faithful for sticking by their side.

Taking to X after their Stoke victory, the American businessman said: "What a week it’s been, Clarets! Three consecutive wins and nine out of nine points earned!

"The traveling fans were amazing today. Your loud support means everything to me and our team and keeps us going. Let’s keep the attitude positive and the support strong! UTC".

Pace is right to laud the Clarets fans for their support in the last week, particularly after the level of performances which preceded it.

Burnley fans know that themselves, and the connect between the fans and club has always been a driving factor in their success in recent history.

Alan Pace's show of faith in Scott Parker is now reaping rewards

Before the international break, it was hard to see which direction Burnley were going in - they were stuck in a rut, struggling to break teams down and were actually booed off on more than one occasion.

But the American owner stood firm despite fan pressure and stuck by his man, and he now finally looks to be reaping the rewards of his loyalty, with Burnley now a different beast.

This last week has seen them play some scintillating attacking football, whilst also retaining the defensive resilience which has seen them claim the best defensive record at this stage of a Championship season in history.

Burnley 24/25 Championship defensive stats (As Per Fotmob) Stat Number League rank Goals conceded 6 1st Clean sheets 12 =1st xG conceded 13.9 2nd lowest

They'll face a stern test of their credentials on Friday night when Middlesbrough come to town, but if they can come out the other end of that clash victorious, they'll hit the Championship summit before Saturday's fixtures.