There are not many players left from Burnley's regular Premier League squad under Sean Dyche from the last few years, and their longest-serving remaining player has officially left the building in the form of Ashley Barnes.

Arriving at Turf Moor in January 2014 from Brighton & Hove Albion, Barnes scored 54 goals for the club in his nine-and-a-half years as a Claret, with the curtain officially coming down on his time there on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign against Cardiff City.

Barnes was never going to be short of offers though thanks to his recent showings, and his next and potentially final move has been confirmed as he will sport the yellow colours of Norwich City next season.

Why has Ashley Barnes joined Norwich City from Burnley?

Barnes announced his upcoming departure from Turf Moor uncharacteristically early as following the 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium to secure promotion back to the Premier League, he announced to Sky Sports that he would not be around for the return to the top flight.

The striker has not revealed whether he was offered a new contract by the club or not, but he revealed during the title-winning parade in Burnley last week that some honest conversations had been had with Kompany in regards to his future beyond the summer.

Considering his performances for the Clarets over the course of the 2022-23 season, it was no surprise that a whole host of second tier clubs wanted Barnes on board for next season, with Norwich already winning the race for his services.

And in his first official interview with the Canaries, Barnes has stated that the club's ambition to get back to the Premier League next year and the talks he had with head coach David Wagner and sporting director Stuart Webber led him to make the move to Carrow Road.

What has Alan Pace said to Ashley Barnes following his move to Norwich?

Taking to Instagram, Burnley owner Alan Pace has paid tribute to modern day Clarets icon Barnes, who was given an emotional farewell at both the club's final match of the 2022-23 season against Cardiff City and also at the club's victory parade last Tuesday.

"It truly is the end of an era as Ashley finishes up his time playing for the Club," Pace wrote.

"Ever since meeting him, I’ve been struck by his incredible leadership skills, his love for the fans and passion for the game.

"I hope you can all join me in wishing Ashley all the best in his next chapter.

"He’ll always be a Claret."