Highlights Burnley chairman Alan Pace has responded to speculation over Vincent Kompany's Burnley future.

The Belgian has been touted for an exit from Turf Moor, either by his own doing or by being sacked.

Coventry City's Mark Robins has been linked as as a potential replacement for Kompany.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace has responded to talk that the club could soon replace Vincent Kompany with Coventry City boss Mark Robins.

The Clarets were recently relegated from the Premier League, with the club currently occupying 19th place and sitting on 24 points as they head into the final weekend of the season.

Premier League table as it stands 17/05/24 Pos Team P GD Pts 16 Brentford 37 -7 39 17 Nottingham Forest 37 -19 29 18 Luton Town 37 -31 26 19 Burnley (R) 37 -36 24 20 Sheffield United (R) 37 -66 16

Burnley and their owners will no doubt have ambitions to bounce straight back up to the top flight, but in recent days, reports have emerged suggesting there are doubts over who could be the man to guide them there from the dugout.

Kompany out, Robins in?

As a result of that relegation, some reports have suggested that Burnley and Kompany could go their separate ways following the drop, despite Kompany being the man who had guided them to the Premier League in the first place.

That is what was being reported by Graeme Bailey via TBR, for example, who claimed that the Clarets were working on potential options to replace Kompany at Turf Moor due to the fact the club could part ways with the Belgian this summer.

TBR also claim that Kompany himself is considering his future at Turf Moor.

That would leave Burnley needing a new manager heading into 2024/25, with TBR naming Coventry City boss Mark Robins as a name that they admire.

Former Chelsea defender Ashley Cole is another name touted for the job in the TBR article.

Alan Pace responds to Kompany/Robins speculation

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri echoed the above claims on X on Thursday, claiming that Burnley were working on bringing in Mark Robins as head coach, and Ashley Cole as his assistant.

Alan Pace appears to have firmly shut down this talk, however, by replying to Tavolieri on the website.

Related Burnley's first summer transfer business must be to sell 31-cap international: View Vincent Kompany will want to sell Wout Weghorst after Burnley suffered relegation from the Premier League

In response to his tweet, Pace simply wrote: "Really?! Why??" but it was the GIF that accompanied those words that told the story.

As you can see below, Pace inserted a GIF of Pinnochio, with his nose growing larger, which suggests that Pace is accusing Tavolieri and other reports linking Burnley with a move away of lying.

Burnley and Coventry City supporters should be pleased

Given the above update from Alan Pace, supporters of both Burnley and Coventry City should be very pleased.

From a Burnley fans perspective, they should be delighted to have Vincent Kompany at the helm heading into 2024/25.

Providing that he is backed by the board and the club can retain some of their players, Kompany has shown that he can dominate the division with a good playing squad at his disposal, and you would certainly expect the Clarets to be there or thereabouts in terms of promotion next season were he to remain.

Meanwhile, Coventry supporters will be delighted there is no temptation for Mark Robins to move away.

The Sky Blues boss continues to do great work with the Sky Blues, and it really feels as though one year, they are going to get over the line with a play-off or promotion bid.

Were he to leave, it would be a devastating blow for Coventry, thus, this news is brilliant for the Sky Blues.