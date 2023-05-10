The celebrations will have barely died down yet from Tuesday's trophy parade in the town centre, but Burnley are already getting to work on building their Premier League squad for the 2023-24 season.

Promotion was secured a month ago by the Clarets, but considering the celebrations will have been going on for a few days since the season ended it was perhaps unlikely that a new signing ahead of the transfer window officially opening next month was going to come this quick.

However, the club have been proactive and have tied down one of their loan stars to a long-term contract in the form of Jordan Beyer.

What have Burnley paid for Jordan Beyer?

Coming into the fold at Turf Moor back in August from Borussia Monchengladbach with 33 Bundesliga appearances to his name during his career, Beyer formed a solid partnership with Taylor Harwood-Bellis for the first half of the campaign and then Hjalmar Ekdal when the Man City man was out injured.

Appearing 30 times over the course of the Championship campaign, Beyer scored three goals and was a key reason as to why the Lancashire outfit conceded the least amount of goals in 2022-23.

Unlike deals for players such as Nathan Tella and Ian Maatsen, there was always an option there for Burnley to sign Beyer permanently if they were promoted and they have duly triggered that.

The Clarets are believed to have splashed out £13 million on Beyer's services on a long-term contract as they start to spend more of the cash that was recouped by significant player sales last summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

How has Alan Pace reacted to the signing of Jordan Beyer?

One man who deserves a lot of credit for Burnley's success this season is Alan Pace.

The American businessman was questioned heavily following relegation last year amid rumours that the club were to be saddled with debt due to having to pay back a large portion of a loan taken out, but the club's finances have been in order all along and they will get the riches of being in the top flight once again.

He has clearly moved swiftly to authorise the full-time arrival of Beyer following this past season's performances, and he has posted his reaction on Instagram to the news of the German defender signing on the dotted line.

Clarets fans will now be hoping that Pace tries to sign a few more of the temporary stars of the season, such as Tella, Maatsen and Taylor Harwood-Bellis down to permanent deals, although it could be easier said than done.