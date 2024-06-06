Highlights Burnley face uncertainty with Kompany leaving, putting pressure on Pace to find the right replacement to lead the club back to the Premier League.

The search for a new manager includes reported candidates like Cooper, Parker, and Corberan - all successful at the Championship level.

Pardew's emergence as a potential contender raises concerns due to his recent managerial history, adding more speculation to an already nervous fanbase.

Burnley are preparing for life back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League.

The Clarets were promoted to the Premier League after winning the Championship title in the 2022-23 season, and many had expected them to be able to make the step up to the top flight.

However, it did not work out that way, and Burnley were relegated after an incredibly disappointing season in which they won just five games and accumulated a total of 24 points.

Premier League standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 17 Nottingham Forest 38 -18 32 18 Luton Town (R) 38 -33 26 19 Burnley (R) 38 -37 24 20 Sheffield United (R) 38 -69 16

The Clarets are on the hunt for a new manager after Vincent Kompany made a shock move to Bayern Munich, and they have named Craig Bellamy as acting head coach.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Bellamy has "major backing" inside Burnley to become the club's next permanent manager, but a host of other names have been linked with the vacancy, including Frank Lampard, Steve Cooper, Scott Parker, Marti Cifuentes, Carlos Corberan and Alan Pardew.

Clarets owner Alan Pace would have expected Kompany to attract interest this summer, albeit perhaps not from a club of Bayern's size, and he will likely have been preparing for this eventuality for some time, but there is no doubt the Belgian's departure is a huge blow.

Burnley dominated the Championship under Kompany's guidance in their last season at the level, and they would have been among the promotion favourites next season had the 38-year-old remained in charge.

The Clarets do still have an incredibly strong squad that should be capable of challenging next term, but Kompany's exit does create uncertainty ahead of the new season, and with supporters likely to be anxious about the future, Pace must get this appointment right.

Alan Pace facing huge Burnley managerial decision

Kompany is undoubtedly a big loss for Burnley, and there is a lot of pressure on Pace to find the right man to replace him.

The fact the Clarets decided to announce Bellamy as acting head coach could suggest that he will be given an extended run in the role to earn the full-time job, or potentially that the club are going to conduct a lengthy managerial search.

Of the reported candidates, Cooper, Parker and Corberan are all managers with a proven track record of success at Championship level, and Burnley would surely be among the promotion front-runners if any of the trio were to take charge at Turf Moor.

Cifuentes would be more of a risk, but he looks more than capable of managing a bigger club in the Championship after the outstanding job he did in leading QPR to safety this season, and Bellamy and Lampard would both be a gamble.

Bellamy has never had a managerial role, but having been a key part of Kompany's backroom staff, he would help to provide continuity, while Lampard's disappointing stints at Everton and Chelsea raise question marks over his suitability for the job.

The emergence of Pardew as a contender will be a concern for Clarets supporters given his recent managerial history, which has included brief and underwhelming spells at West Bromwich Albion, ADO Den Haag, CSKA Sofia and Aris Thessaloniki.

Pardew did little to shut down the speculation linking him with the Burnley job when he appeared on talkSPORT on Tuesday morning, admitting that he would be interested in the role, which will only add to the nerves of Clarets supporters.

It seems highly unlikely that Pardew would be in the frame for the job having not managed in England for over six years, but the longer the Clarets' managerial hunt continues, the more speculation will build.

Burnley still have many of the players that helped them achieve promotion from the Championship in the 2022-23 season, and some of those who struggled in the Premier League such as Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho, Wilson Odobert, Mike Tresor and Zeki Amdouni should thrive in the second tier, so there is plenty of reason for optimism.

If Pace makes the correct appointment, the Clarets will have an excellent chance of making an immediate return to the top flight, but if he gets it wrong, it could be a tough season for the club in what looks set to be a competitive league.