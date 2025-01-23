Burnley chairman Alan Pace has issued a message to supporters following the team’s 5-0 hammering of Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday night.

The Clarets raced into a commanding lead in the first half, with all five goals coming within the opening 45.

Scott Parker’s side stretched their unbeaten run to 15 games, moving the team to within two points of the automatic promotion places.

Braces from Zian Flemming and Josh Laurent, as well as one from Josh Cullen, sealed a big away win for the Lancashire outfit against the relegation-battling Pilgrims.

Alan Pace message to Burnley supporters

Pace has posted a message to social media following the 5-0 thumping of Plymouth with a picture of him at Home Park.

He has thanked the travelling fans for their support in what was a huge victory in their battle for a top two spot.

“A fantastic 5-0 win tonight!” wrote Pace, via Instagram.

“A special thank you to all the traveling fans that made the journey!”

Burnley moved back ahead of Sunderland on Wednesday night, with the Black Cats having leapfrogged Parker’s side on Tuesday when they won 1-0 away to Derby County.

The Clarets are seeking automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Burnley's recent form

Burnley's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Plymouth Argyle (A) 5-0 win Sunderland (H) 0-0 Blackburn Rovers (A) 1-0 win Stoke City (H) 0-0 Middlesbrough (A) 0-0

Burnley have won just two of their last five in the league, with three draws in recent weeks causing them to drop out of the top two.

However, a 15-game unbeaten run has seen them keep pace with Sheffield United and leaders Leeds United.

The Clarets had scored just once in their previous four league games prior to the 5-0 hammering of Plymouth, so Parker will be pleased to see his side rediscover their form in front of goal.

Next up for Burnley is a huge top of the table clash against Leeds United at Turf Moor on 27 January.

Burnley need this kind of goal scoring form to continue

Burnley’s biggest issue in the last few weeks has been their lack of goals, drawing 0-0 with Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Sunderland lately.

Their defence has been remarkable this year, conceding just nine from 28 games played in the Championship.

But if they are unable to find the back of the net consistently, then they will still drop crucial points.

This 5-0 win is a sign of what this team can do at their best, but they need to repeat that on a regular basis if they’re to keep up in the top two race in the last 18 games of the campaign.